Preview: Canadiens at Blues

The St. Louis Blues have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past 2 1/2 weeks and must regroup in a hurry with the Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens coming to town Tuesday night. The Blues have split their last eight games following a scorching 12-0-1 stretch, but the biggest concern is allowing at least four goals in each of the losses. St. Louis had won five in a row in the series before absorbing a 4-1 defeat in Montreal on Nov. 20.

The Canadiens halted a modest two-game skid with a 3-1 home victory over Columbus on Saturday, marking only the fourth time in 13 games they have scored more than two goals. Montreal has been able to get by despite the lack of offense due to the superb play of netminder Carey Price, who has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of 11 starts while registering three shutouts since the All-Star break. The Canadiens hold a one-point lead over Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division with three games in hand.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (38-16-5): Max Pacioretty was named the league’s Third Star of the Week after scoring four times in four games, including a pair of goals Saturday to move within one of reaching 30 for the second consecutive season. Forward Alex Galchenyuk is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games with the flu and defenseman Sergei Gonchar was cleared to play after sitting the last four contests, although he will be a bystander in Tuesday’s matchup. The Canadiens have allowed one power-play tally over the past 10 games.

ABOUT THE BLUES (38-17-4): Coach Ken Hitchcock shuffled his lineup at Monday’s practice, elevating Patrik Berglund to the No. 1 unit in place of Alexander Steen, who will move to the No. 2 line while Jaden Schwartz drops to the third line. “I don’t think anything is cast in stone,” Hitchcock said. “If we think there’s some good energy ... we’ll continue down that path. If not, we’ll make a change.” Vladimir Tarasenko, who surpassed the 30-goal mark with a pair of goals in Fridays’s romp over Boston, has tallied seven times in his last 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. Price beat the Blues in November to improve to 2-3-2 against them.

2. Rookie Jake Allen, who lost to Price in the earlier matchup, has won his last six starts.

3. Pacioretty is riding a four-game point streak and has six goals in his last eight.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Blues 2