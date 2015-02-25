Galchenyuk, Gallagher help Canadiens defeat Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Montreal center Alex Galchenyuk felt like a caged lion during his recent bout with the flu that forced him to miss two games.

“I couldn’t play, couldn’t really concentrate on anything or do anything,” he said. “It wasn’t much fun.”

Galchenyuk made up for lost time on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored twice and added an assist to lead the Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of teams with 80 or more points.

Goaltender Carey Price made 27 saves and set a franchise record by winning his ninth successive road game,

Right winger Brendan Gallagher scored twice for Montreal, which leads the Eastern Conference with 83 points. Left winger Michael Bournival and Gallagher tallied 49 seconds apart late in the second period to push the lead to 4-1.

Center David Backes and right winger T.J. Oshie scored for St. Louis, which lost for the third time in four games, all at home.

Galchenyuk watched helplessly from the sidelines as his team beat Columbus on Saturday and dropped a shootout decision to Florida on Thursday.

Itching to get back into the lineup, he took fluids and rested although he was not an ideal patient.

“The doctors helped a lot and I finally got feeling better,” he said.

Galchenyuk, who has 18 goals, tipped in a shot from the point by defenseman P.K. Subban in the first period. He then converted on a drive from a bad angle at 6:01 the second period for a 2-0 lead.

“He’s a big part of our success offensively,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “It was nice to see him come back and play the way he did.”

Galchenyuk logged 15:41 of ice time and added three blocked shots to an all-around strong two-way effort.

“We knew they were going to come out hard the first 10 minutes and we didn’t back down,” Galchenyuk said. “We kept playing the same way from the start to the end.”

Price improved to 34-11-3 and has not lost in regulation in his last eight games. He made 10 saves in the third period while protecting the lead.

He is proud of the successive road victory record.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It speaks volumes of the character of our team and the way we compete on the road. We’re a very confident team when we go into opposing teams’ buildings. We wind up playing the right way and we’ve been rewarded for it.”

Gallagher gave Montreal a 3-1 cushion by converting on a two-on-one breakaway. Bournival then broke in all alone to beat St. Louis goalie Jake Allen.

“We forced them to turn some pucks over and get some odd-man rushes,” Gallagher said. “We continued to play strong systematically and execute our game plan.”

St. Louis battled to within 2-1 behind the goal by Backes, his 20th of the season. He converted from in front of the net off a nifty pass from right winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

But Montreal regained the momentum with the two-goal blitz late in the second period.

“We knew this was going to be a challenge for us and we responded the right way,” Therrien said. “We wanted to dictate the game and I really appreciate the way that we played.”

Allen stopped just 18 of 23 shots to fall to 17-6-2.

“You can’t give up that many odd-man rushes, that’s where they live and die,” Allen said. “It’s almost playoff hockey time and we’ve got to go back and tighten things up.”

St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock was disappointed in his team’s effort for the second game in a row. Pittsburgh jumped out to a 4-0 lead against the Blues on Saturday before recording a 4-2 win..

“We’re not paying any respect to defense, to managing the puck,” Hitchcock said. “We’re showing no respect for what matters in the National Hockey League at this time.”

NOTES: The Canadiens have won four of their last six. They beat St. Louis for the second time in a row after losing the previous five meetings. ... The Canadiens acquired RW Devante Smith-Pelly from Anaheim for LW Jiri Sekac earlier Tuesday. Sekac had gone 21 games without a goal and was a healthy scratch in two of the last five games. Smith-Pelly had five goals and 12 assists in 54 games with the Ducks. ... St. Louis G Jake Allen played his junior hockey in Montreal. ... The Blues have given up the first goal in their previous four games. ... St. Louis is now 18-6-2 against the Eastern Conference, the best mark among Western Conference teams. ... Montreal is visiting St. Louis for the first time since Dec. 19, 2013. ... The Blues will play their next five games on the road before returning