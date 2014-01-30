Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

After scoring six goals in each of their last three games, the Boston Bruins look to extend their winning streak to five when they host the Original Six-rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Milan Lucic scored twice and captain Zdeno Chara recorded his fourth goal in three contests in a 6-2 triumph over former teammate Tim Thomas and Florida on Tuesday. Despite its recent success, Boston has dropped four in a row to Montreal - including a 2-1 setback at the Bell Centre on Dec. 5.

The Canadiens snapped a season-high four-game losing streak with a 3-0 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday. Carey Price turned aside all 36 shots he faced and Max Pacioretty scored his team-leading 22nd goal in the victory. The duo also excelled in the team’s previous matchup with Boston, stopping 32 shots and netting the game-winning goal, respectively.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN, RDS (Montreal), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (28-20-5): While Boston has been clicking on all cylinders, Montreal has struggled to find consistency. The Canadiens have converted just three of their 33 power-play opportunities in their last 11 games - and went 0-for-4 versus the Bruins in the teams’ previous meeting. Tomas Plekanec tallied in that contest but has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last five games and seven of eight.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (34-15-3): Reilly Smith has scored three goals and set up five others during his seven-game point streak but was held off the scoresheet in his one and only contest against Montreal. Its high-octane offense aside, Boston’s stingy defense continues to be its bread and butter. The Bruins have yielded an NHL-low 115 goals and although Tuukka Rask has permitted just three tallies in his last two games, he traditionally has struggled versus the Canadiens (2-9-2, 2.77 goals-against average).

OVERTIME

1. Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher has recorded three goals and two assists in his last six games.

2. Boston LW Brad Marchand and C Patrice Bergeron saw their respective six-game point streaks come to an end on Tuesday.

3. Lucic, who is riding a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists), set up C Gregory Campbell’s tally in the previous meeting with the Canadiens.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canadiens 2