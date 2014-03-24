Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

Jarome Iginla and the streaking Boston Bruins look to continue their respective torrid stretches when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Iginla recorded his sixth two-goal performance of the season and third in five contests Saturday as Boston extended its winning streak to a season-high 12 games with a 4-2 triumph over Phoenix. The Bruins, who are even with St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy, are just two victories shy of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history set in 1929-30.

While Boston became the first NHL team to clinch a postseason berth, Montreal also would love to join the party - and it likely will need Carey Price to do so. Price admitted on Saturday that he was a “work in progress” despite posting his third victory in four games since returning from a lower-body injury. The gold medal-winning goaltender, who turned aside 33 shots in a 4-3 triumph over Toronto on Saturday, improved to 17-8-3 lifetime versus the Bruins after making 32 saves in the Canadiens’ 2-1 win on Dec. 5.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (39-26-7): Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal in both of Montreal’s victories over Boston this season. The Connecticut native enters Monday’s tilt on a roll with one goal and four assists in his last five games overall. David Desharnais, who scored in Montreal’s 4-1 loss to Boston on March 12, also is breezing along with a tally and five assists in his last five contests.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (49-17-5): Tuukka Rask has struggled mightily against Montreal but was in top form nearly two weeks ago, when he made 35 saves to record his third win in 15 games versus the Atlantic Division-rival Canadiens. Quebec native Patrice Bergeron tallied in that contest and is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak. Captain Zdeno Chara also netted a goal versus Montreal and has registered five assists during his four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Boston has outscored its foes by a 46-17 margin during its 12-game winning streak.

2. Montreal killed off 24 consecutive short-handed situations in its previous six games before yielding a power-play goal on Saturday.

3. The Bruins have won by two or more goals on 10 occasions during their streak.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Canadiens 1