Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

While there were many differences, the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins followed a familiar trend with the former’s Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference second-round series. After all, Montreal remained perfect following its first-round sweep of Tampa Bay while Boston dropped a one-goal decision to an Original Six rival before posting four straight victories against Detroit. Something has to give on Saturday afternoon, when the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins host Game 2.

Defenseman P.K. Subban scored his second power-play goal of the contest 4:17 into double overtime as Montreal skated to a 4-3 triumph on Thursday. The reigning Norris Trophy winner’s heroics drew rave reviews from Canadiens’ supporters, while a few Boston fans littered social media with racial slurs toward Subban, who is black. “The racist, classless views expressed by an ignorant group of individuals following Thursday’s game via digital media are in no way a reflection of anyone associated with the Bruins organization,” Boston president Cam Neely said in a statement on Friday.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Carey Price is enjoying quite the calendar year after distinguishing himself to lead Team Canada to a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The goaltender finished the season with a career-best .927 save percentage and outdueled Vezina Trophy finalist Tuukka Rask by making 48 saves in Game 1. Rene Bourque was a virtual no-show in the regular season with just nine goals in 63 games but has turned it on in the playoffs as he netted his fourth goal and added an assist on Thursday.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: While Price has been solid, Rask has struggled when the Canadiens pay a visit to TD Garden - losing all nine decisions. The quotable Finn didn’t shy away from his performance, noting that “When you (stink), you (stink),” he said. “That’s it. What can I say? It’s the playoffs ... I was (expletive) today. Got to be better.” Boston’s top line combined for 11 shots but skated away with just one point - Milan Lucic’s assist on defenseman Torey Krug’s goal in the third period.

OVERTIME

1. Boston C Patrice Bergeron joined San Jose’s Brent Burns and Chicago D Duncan Keith as finalists for the 2013-14 NHL Foundation Player Award, presented to “an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community.”

2. Montreal RW Thomas Vanek logged just 18:58 of ice time on Thursday and was demoted from the first line to the fourth early in the second period.

3. The Canadiens have won seven of their last eight meetings with the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canadiens 1