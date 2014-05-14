Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins have been here before - with the last time being three years ago. The Original Six rivals will compete in a Game 7 on Wednesday for the ninth time in history as the Canadiens and host Bruins decide their Eastern Conference second-round series. Carey Price recorded his fourth career postseason shutout - all against Boston - on Monday, turning aside 26 shots as Montreal staved off elimination by cruising to a 4-0 triumph in Game 6.

Reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban didn’t score in that contest, but he did tally with 1:57 to play in the teams’ last Game 7 meeting - on April 27, 2011. The then-rookie defenseman tied the game before Nathan Horton beat Price 5:43 into overtime as the Bruins began a surge that culminated in a Stanley Cup title. “It’s going to be great,” Subban said of Wednesday’s winner-take-all game. “I can’t wait for the crowd, the noise, the energy in the building. I can’t wait to take that all away from them.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE CANADIENS: Thomas Vanek has proven himself to be a thorn in the side of the Bruins - and this series has been no exception. The 30-year-old Austrian scored twice on Monday to double his goal total for the series and has tallied 34 times in 61 career games versus Boston. Max Pacioretty (one goal, three assists in the series) admitted he was getting outplayed by Boston captain Zdeno Chara in the set’s first four contests, but the Connecticut native chimed in with a goal and an assist in Game 6.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: David Krejci led Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston in the regular season with 69 points but has just one (an assist in Game 2) in the series and three in the postseason. Despite his struggles, the Czech Olympian remains optimistic that he and fellow struggling linemate Milan Lucic (one goal, two assists in the series) will get it in gear. “Yeah, we had some good looks out there,” Krejci said. “They didn’t go in for us, but we’re going to stay positive in here.”

OVERTIME

1. The winner of Wednesday’s showdown will meet the New York Rangers, who overcame a 3-1 series deficit to upend Pittsburgh in the second round. Boston won all three regular-season meetings with New York while Montreal posted a 2-1-0 mark versus the Rangers.

2. Montreal has won five of the eight previous Game 7 meetings between the teams.

3. Boston’s Claude Julien will coach in his 10th Game 7, tying Mike Keenan for the most in league history.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Canadiens 1