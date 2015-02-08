Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

The Boston Bruins vie for their third straight home victory as they attempt to avoid being swept of the four-game season series when they face off against the Atlantic Division-rival Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Boston posted a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles at TD Garden on Jan. 31 before beginning its three-game homestand by edging the New York Islanders 2-1 on Saturday. All-Star Patrice Bergeron forged a tie with a power-play goal in the first period and Loui Eriksson snapped it with 7:34 remaining in the third.

Montreal avoided a losing homestand on Saturday, finishing at 2-2-0 thanks to a 6-2 triumph over New Jersey. Tomas Plekanec and Dale Weise posted two-goal performances while defenseman P.K. Subban and David Desharnais collected three assists apiece as the Canadiens went a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play - netting all three goals in the second period. Montreal outscored Boston 13-5 in winning the first three meetings of the season between the Original Six rivals.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (33-15-3): Defenseman Andrei Markov recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday and Max Pacioretty set up two tallies, giving Montreal six players with multi-point efforts. Weise’s two-goal performance - his second of the season - gave him a career-high eight tallies, eclipsing his 2013-14 total of six. Plekanec’s two-goal showing was his third of the campaign while Subban notched three assists for the second time in two meetings with the Devils this season.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (28-17-7): Tuukka Rask has started on back-to-back nights four times this season, but his 39-save outing against the Islanders on Saturday could earn him the evening off. It also could allow Malcolm Subban to make his NHL debut - against his older brother, no less. The 21-year-old goaltender, who was drafted 24th overall in 2012, has dressed as Rask’s backup each of the last three games since being recalled on Jan. 30 from Providence of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Malcolm Subban went 9-10-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average in 22 games with Providence before being recalled.

2. Plekanec’s two-goal effort Saturday gave him 191 career tallies with the Canadiens, tying him with Saku Koivu for 25th place on the franchise list.

3. Boston is 10-2-4 in its last 16 overall games and 8-1-3 in its last 12 at home but has lost nine of its last 10 meetings with Montreal (1-7-2).

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Canadiens 2