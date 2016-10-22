Preview: Canadiens at Bruins

With Carey Price back in the crease, the Montreal Canadiens look to record their third consecutive victory when they visit the Original Six-rival Boston Bruins on Saturday. Price missed Montreal's first three games with the flu before making his season debut against Arizona on Thursday, turning aside 27 shots in his first regular-season start since Nov. 25.

The 29-year-old former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner has had considerable success against Boston in his career, posting a 22-8-3 record with one shutout and a 2.37 goals-against average in 34 contests. The Bruins are continuing their three-game homestand after kicking it off with a 2-1 triumph over New Jersey on Thursday in their first game of 2016-17 at TD Garden. Patrice Bergeron was the hero, snapping a tie with 1:15 remaining in the third period after sitting out Boston's first three contests of the campaign with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old center has recorded 20 goals and 27 assists in 60 career meetings with Montreal, notching three tallies and setting up another in five games last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CITY (Montreal), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (3-0-1): Montreal received two goals from its blue line on Thursday as Shea Weber netted his first tally with the club while Alexei Emelin ended his 86-game drought with his first goal since March 17, 2015, against Florida. Weber has registered four points in his first four contests, tying him with five other players for the team lead. The Canadiens entered Friday second in the league in penalty-killing with a 94.7 percent (18-for-19) success rate.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-1-0): Boston could have Adam McQuaid in the lineup for the first time this season as the defenseman has missed the first four games with an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old McQuaid appeared in 64 contests last campaign - his highest amount since skating in a career-high 72 games in 2011-12. Brad Marchand is off to a fast start, beginning the season with a four-game point streak during which he has recorded three goals and six assists to enter Friday tied with Minnesota defenseman Brent Burns for the league lead in scoring.

OVERTIME

1. The Canadiens were outshot in each of their first three games before finishing with the advantage over Arizona on Thursday.

2. Boston has allowed the first goal in each of its four contests this season.

3. Montreal D Zach Redmond will be sidelined six weeks with a broken foot.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Canadiens 3