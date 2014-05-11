Bruins put Habs on brink with Game 5 win

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins know their work against the rival Montreal Canadiens isn’t over.

But they also know how important it was for them to win Game 5 at home Saturday night, taking a 3-2 lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 4-2 win.

“I thought we’ve been battling really good here and we were down 2-1 and now we’re up 3-2, so, definitely a much better feeling,” Bruins right winger Loui Eriksson said after the Bruins won their second straight after trailing in the series. “But still, we know it’s going to be a tough game, the next game (Monday night in Montreal), so we have to be ready and focus for that.”

Carl Soderberg, Eriksson’s countryman and center on Boston’s third line, scored his first NHL playoff goal and added two assists as the Bruins, with the help of two power-play goals in 32 seconds, built a 3-0 lead and never let Montreal get closer than two the rest of the way.

“We did everything we wanted to,” said Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, who followed his Game 4 shutout with 29 saves. “Good start. Kept pushing, kept pushing, got the power-play goal. Never looked back, so it was a great effort from everybody.”

The power-play goals, which turned a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 advantage early in the second period, snapped a run of 39 straight failed Boston playoff power plays against Montreal dating back to 2009.

Right wingers Reilly Smith and Jarome Iginla scored the goals, both on penalties against Montreal center Tomas Plekanec.

Right winger Brendan Gallagher and defenseman P.K. Subban scored their fourth respective goals of the playoffs for the Canadiens.

Soderberg has five points in the series, but this was clearly his best game.

“He’s a big body out there, skating real well and making some good plays,” Eriksson said.

Left winger Matt Fraser, the third member of the line, scored the overtime winner in Game 4, his first career playoff game, and had an assist Saturday.

”You just kind of roll with it and it’s amazing what a little confidence can do with a line, and they’re fun guys to play with,“ Fraser said of the Swedes. ”They work well with the puck, and I just try and kind of read off them and find the open areas.

Soderberg scored his first career playoff goal when his shot from the slot hit Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and went in at 13:20 of the first period.

Montreal scored both goals on the power play, Subban’s goal coming during a 6-on-4 with Price pulled.

“It was just one of those games where we were doing something wrong on every side of the puck all night,” said Montreal captain Brian Gionta.

If the Canadiens win Monday night in Montreal, the teams would return to Boston for Game 7 on Wednesday. The winner gets the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers series.

”You back any animal into a corner, it’s going to be desperate, said Price. “I think we’re going to be a desperate hockey club coming into next game, and I think we’re excited for the challenge.”

“We have been playing pretty well in our barn,” said Subban.

NOTES: Bruins LW Milan Lucic, whose only goal of the series was an empty netter, was officially credited with seven hits Saturday. ... Montreal C Daniel Briere was a healthy scratch, with LW Brandon Prust back in the lineup. ... Saturday marked the 44th anniversary of Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal, with Orr and Derek Sanderson, who passed to him on the winner, introduced to the crowd. It was also the 35th anniversary of the infamous too-many-men penalty the Bruins took against Montreal in Game 7 of the conference finals, the Canadiens winning the game before going on to win the Stanley Cup. ... Former Bruins C Ken Linseman was the team’s honorary flag captain before Saturday night’s game. ... G Carey Price played in his 39th playoff game with the Canadiens, tying Gump Worsley for fifth place on the team’s all-time list.