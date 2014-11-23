Bruins have no answer for Montreal

BOSTON -- The Canadiens-Bruins rivalry, one of the best in sports, has turned heavily in favor Montreal.

“We all know that we have to be ready when we play the Bruins,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said after his team continued its dominance of Boston with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night. “This is a quality hockey team, probably one of the best in the league and our team ... we’re ready for that challenge because if you’re not ready to play against the Bruins they’re going to make you pay was ready tonight.”

Carey Price stopped 33 shots and the Canadiens, who have the best record in the NHL, beat the Bruins for the ninth time in the last 10 regular season meetings; the fifth straight in Boston.

The Canadiens, who also knocked the Bruins out of last year’s playoffs, have also won all three games against Boston this season, by a combined count of 13-5.

Montreal 16-5-1 and even recorded its first road power play goal in winning for the eighth time in its last nine games.

In short, the Canadiens played just about a perfect road game.

“They’re a hard-working team, blue collar, and they make you earn it every time you come here,” said Price, who pitched his first regular season shutout over Boston and also notched his second shutout of the season, the 27th of his career. “We played a pretty good road game.”

Center Tomas Plekanec scored his eighth goal of the season and won a faceoff before defenseman Andrei Markov’s first-period power play goal, his second goal of the season, the 100th of his NHL career -- and it was Montreal’s first road power play goal in 30 tries. Right winger Brendan Gallagher set up both goals.

“They’re a stingy team,” said Bruins center Patrice Bergeron. “They’re a team that plays well in their own zone and they have good depth defensively and when Price is going to see the puck he’s going to make the save, so [you] definitely got to do a better job in front of him.”

Despite the 33 saves, Price was hardly under siege.

With about two minutes left in the game, the large contingent of Montreal fans broke into their “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole” chant.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 21 shots in falling to 3-14-3 lifetime against the Canadiens.

Price raised his lifetime mark against the Bruins, who were playing without five injured regulars, to 20-8-3.

Left winger Max Pacioretty retrieved the puck for Markov, who has battled all kinds of injuries throughout a strong career.

“Yeah, it’s something special. But more important is the win for us; it’s two points,” Markov said. “So, it was a big game for us and we’re happy we have those two points. That was a huge game for us and a huge two points.”

Plekanec, asked about Markov’s milestone, said, “That’s great. He’s been around the team for a long time and is a great offensive defenseman. It’s great for him. Great to see the guy get 100.”

Defenseman Torey Krug, playing his 100th NHL game, had a rough night for the Bruins, who fell to 13-9-0. He was guilty of his first penalty of the season, leading to the first goal and failed to tie up Plekanec on the second. He was also involved in a third-period scrap with center Alex Galchenyuk.

“We played hard, we competed, we were smart, we didn’t give them much,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien. “It’s unfortunate but this is where we realize that right now when you play a team that’s healthy and that’s going extremely well, it almost takes a perfect game.”

NOTES: Bruins coach Claude Julien coached his 800th NHL game, 159 with Montreal, 79 with the New Jersey Devils and 562 with the Bruins. ... D Bryan Allen, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks Thursday in a deal that sent F Rene Bourque west, made his debut with the Canadiens and was paired with former Florida Panthers teammate Mike Weaver, as Montreal dressed seven defensemen. ... With C David Krejci, LW Brad Marchand and LW Chris Kelly all out with injuries, the Bruins recalled Fs Jordan Caron and Matt Lindblad from Providence and sent D Zach Trotman to the same AHL club. Caron didn’t dress. ... The Canadiens, playing their eighth game in 13 nights, visit the New York Rangers on Sunday night while the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. ... Montreal scored first for the eighth time in 22 games.