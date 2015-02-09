Canadiens sweep season series with Bruins

BOSTON -- With a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night, the Montreal Canadiens swept the four-game season series against their Atlantic Division rivals.

But that is the regular season.

“I don’t doubt that if we want to get to our ultimate goal that we’ll see them again,” Montreal goaltender Carey Price said.

The Original Six franchises have met 34 times in the playoffs, most recently last season, when the Canadiens beat the Bruins in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” said Montreal coach Michel Therrien. “We don’t know. It definitely brings some confidence, but honestly there’s still a lot of hockey to be played and we’re still a long way to the playoffs.”

First-line wingers Dale Weise and Max Pacioretty both scored a goal and set up another, and Price, who made 34 saves in the game, lost a shutout with 4:31 left in the game on rookie right winger David Pastrnak’s fifth goal of the season.

Montreal outscored Boston 16-6 in the season series with the Bruins scoring only two goals in the last three games.

“You can’t beat a team when you aren’t going to win your battles,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien. “I don’t think we made Carey Price’s night real hard.”

Wiese deflected a Pacioretty shot off the post and then tapped in his own rebound 38 seconds into the second period for his third goal in two nights and ninth of the season.

Then, at the start of the third, Wiese, on his knees, got the puck ahead to a wide-open Pacioretty, who beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask on a breakaway for his 24th goal of the season, his fourth against the Bruins.

Wiese, who did score two goals against the Bruins in last year’s playoffs, came into this season with 19 goals in 230 career regular-season games.

“He’s such a character guy,” said Price, who tied Bill Durnan for fourth place on Montreal’s all-time wins list. “He’s always got his nose in everybody’s business out there. He works hard, grinds it out, earns all the bounces that he gets. I‘m really happy to see him start getting rewarded.”

Price, 21-8-3 lifetime against the Bruins, was originally credited with another save on Pastrnak’s goal. The score initially was waved off, but a review clearly showed the puck over the line goal line for the rookie’s first in nine games.

The Bruins then pressed for the tying goal but didn’t really come close. Montreal defenseman Andrei Markov’s long, empty-net goal sealed it with 30.5 seconds remaining.

”We understand that was a huge challenge for us tonight,“ said Therrien. ”The Bruins are playing really solid hockey lately and both teams played last night.

”We find ways to win. I thought we were really solid, we were pursuing the puck well and we put pucks on the net. We didn’t try to be fancy and that’s our game.

Rask made 31 saves, but fell to 3-13-3 lifetime against the Canadiens in the regular season.

“It was an easy game for them and it’s disappointing we let it be that way,” said Boston defenseman Torey Krug. “We’re sitting in eighth place right now. We haven’t been playing well the last three games (1-2 with five goals scored).”

The Canadiens, 6-2 home winners over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, moved to 7-4-1 on the back end of back-to-backs. The Bruins, who edged the New York Islanders 2-1 Saturday night, fell to 2-6-2 in the same category, with all four of the losses to the Canadiens coming on the second night of two in a row. Sunday marked the first time this season the Habs had to face the Bruins on the second half of a back-to-back.

NOTES: Bruins G Tuukka Rask got his 11th straight start. Boston rookie G Malcolm Subban missed the chance to face his brother, Canadiens D P.K. Subban, in what would have been Malcolm’s NHL debut. The brothers met in the hallway outside the Montreal dressing room after the game. P.K. Subban, who had three power play assists Saturday, played his usual strong game. ... Another snowstorm hit the Boston area and made getting to the game difficult, but TD Garden was almost full at game time. ... The Canadiens didn’t have to kill a penalty and have been short-handed just twice in the last three games. ... The Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night, while the Bruins end their three-games-in-four-nights homestand against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday before a five-game trip west.