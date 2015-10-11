Canadiens continue dominance over Bruins

BOSTON -- Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal’s 21-year-old super talent, appears to be enjoying his move from the left wing back to center.

After scoring the winning goal in the opener at Toronto, Galchenyuk, who has actually moved back to his natural position, set up three goals, two by linemate Lars Eller, as the Canadiens continued their dominance of the rival Boston Bruins with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

“They were the difference tonight,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said of the line, with right winger Alexander Semin also assisting left winger Eller’s goals -- Eller having moved from center to a new spot. “Lars scored two goals, but he got fed really well by Semin and Galchenyuk. I like the way that line played tonight.”

The win was the seventh straight in the regular season for Montreal at TD Garden and the sixth in a row overall in the regular season for the Canadiens over their rivals.

The victory also lifted the Canadiens to 2-0 on their four-game season-opening road trip.

“We don’t sit back and think about stuff like, ‘Oh I used to play wing and now I‘m center’ or ‘He used to play center and now he’s wing,'” Galchenyuk said. “We just go out there and try to have fun and try to help the team win.”

Center Tomas Plekanec scored an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 -- the 500th point of Plekanec’s career.

“He’s been a great warrior for us over the years and he’s a real pro,” Therrien said.

Goaltender Carey Price made just 19 saves to improve to 2-0 this season and 22-8-3 lifetime in the regular season against Boston.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 34 saves in his second straight loss (eight goals against). He is just 3-14-3 lifetime in the regular season against Montreal.

The Bruins have opened 0-2 for the first time since 2005-06.

“We’ve lost two games before, but obviously we can’t accept it and we have to be better on Monday (at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning),” said center Patrice Bergeron, who scored a late power-play goal to close the scoring but was called for “incidental contact” with Price to wipe out a second-period goal by right winger Loui Eriksson.

Bruins coach Claude Julien challenged a waved-off goal -- Julien’s first challenge under the NHL’s new system. The Bruins lost the challenge and thus forfeited their timeout.

“I‘m disappointed,” Julien said. “I think what people are going to realize in those kind of things is that on a lot of occasions we’re going to agree to disagree, and that was the case tonight. ... Both his feet are outside the crease area -- he got the inside position and then I felt that he was being pushed into their goaltender and even made that effort to get out.”

Left winger Matt Beleskey scored the Bruins’ first goal. Beleskey, signed during the offseason, has two points so far this year.

The Bruins left the game battered and bruised. With the team already playing without top defensemen Zdeno Chara and Dennis Seidenberg, left winger Brad Marchand appeared to run into the elbow of Montreal right winger Dale Wiese. After the hit, a staggered Marchand headed in the direction of the bench but was clearly dazed and was then helped down the runway to the dressing room.

After the game, center David Krejci was swollen under both eyes and stitches were visible.

Boston center Ryan Spooner was tossed from the game for a third-period boarding penalty. The Bruins killed 3:55 of the major when Marchand took a slashing penalty. The Canadiens did nothing with the 65-second, two-man advantage and the Bruins then killed the rest of Marchand’s penalty.

Montreal center Torey Mitchell received a match penalty for a hit on left winger Zac Rinaldo with 37.4 seconds left, leading to Bergeron’s goal seven seconds later.

NOTES: D Zdeno Chara took part in the morning skate but was scratched for the second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The teams will play in the Jan. 1 Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium and wore “Classic” stocking caps in the pregame skate. ... This was the 730th game between the rivals, moving them past the 729 played by the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. ... The Canadiens continue their opening four-game trip at Ottawa on Sunday before moving on to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Rookie G Mike Condon is set to make his NHL debut at Ottawa. ... After hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Monday matinee, the Bruins will hit the road for the first time, for games at Colorado and Arizona. ... Bruins D Colin Miller made his NHL debut and logged 16:13 of ice time.