Preview: Canadiens at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have seen two trends develop in the early part of the season - continually falling behind early and an inability to deal with the San Jose Sharks. The Canucks have been able to overcome the former, sandwiching a three-game winning streak between a pair of three-goal losses to the unbeaten Sharks. Vancouver looks to rebound from its second 4-1 setback to San Jose when it hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Montreal, which will be without captain Brian Gionta due to family reasons, is making its third stop on a four-game road trip as it rebounded from a 3-2 loss in Calgary with an impressive 4-1 victory over Edmonton on Thursday. Lars Eller was held off the scoresheet for the first time in four games, but linemates Brendan Gallagher and Alex Galchenyuk continued their hot starts with a goal and an assist apiece. “I love playing with (Gallagher),” Galchenyuk said. “If I give him the puck, he usually makes no mistake with it.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RDS, CBC

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (2-2-0): Defenseman P.K. Subban is having an outstanding road trip, collecting three assists in Thursday’s victory after recording a goal and an assist one night earlier. The reigning Norris Trophy winner knows how crucial it is for the team to come out strong in the next two contests with a five-game homestand on the horizon. “It feels great to get our first win on this road trip,” Subban said. “We have two more really important games and an opportunity to build some momentum coming out of this road trip.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-2-0): Vancouver received a blow to its blue-line corps when defenseman Alex Edler received a three-game suspension on Friday for an illegal hit to the head of Sharks rookie sensation Tomas Hertl a night earlier. Edler did not receive a penalty on the hit, which spun Hertl around and knocked off his helmet. League disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan cited Edler’s status as a repeat offender, referring to when he charged into Phoenix Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith in March.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks remain perfect on the penalty kill, snuffing out all 18 power-play chances by the opposition.

2. G Carey Price is expected back in net for the Canadiens, who have won four of the last five meetings - including the past two visits to Vancouver.

3. Canucks RW Zack Kassian is eligible to return from an eight-game suspension for high-sticking and breaking the jaw of Edmonton’s Sam Gagner in the preseason.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Canucks 2