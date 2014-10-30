Preview: Canadiens at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game homestand when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Vancouver played well defensively in the first two contests of the stretch at Rogers Arena, following a 4-2 victory over Washington with a 4-1 triumph over Carolina on Tuesday. Brad Richardson scored his first two goals of the season against the Hurricanes and Ryan Miller made 29 saves en route to his 300th career win.

Montreal is concluding its three-game trek across Western Canada that began with a 3-0 loss in Edmonton. The Canadiens pulled out a 2-1 victory at Calgary on Tuesday as defenseman Tom Gilbert scored the tying goal with less than 7 1/2 minutes remaining in the second period and PA Parenteau netted the lone tally of the bonus format in the third round. Montreal, which owns the best record in the Eastern Conference, has neither scored nor allowed more than three goals in any of its last five contests - going 4-1-0 in that span.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), RSN360 (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (8-2-0): Carey Price enters Thursday with a personal five-game winning streak during which he has faced at least 32 shots - and yielded two goals or fewer - three times. The 27-year-old surrendered three or more tallies in each of his first four games but posted a 3-1-0 record over that stretch. “He’s an exceptional goalie,” Parenteau said of Price. “We’ve got to give him a break. We have to play better hockey.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (6-3-0): Miller became the 30th goaltender in NHL history to reach the 300-win plateau and is one victory away from tying Mike Richter for 28th place on the all-time list. “It’s a collection of a lot of good teams and a lot of good players over the years,” the 34-year-old native of Michigan said of reaching the milestone. “Winning is fun. I’ve got to do it quite a bit with some good guys.” Miller joined Richter, Tom Barrasso (369) and John Vanbiesbrouck (374) as the only American-born netminders to hit the prestigious mark.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal outscored Vancouver 9-3 in sweeping the two-game series last season.

2. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata is riding a five-game point streak and has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his first nine contests this season.

3. The Canadiens have yet to cash in on the power play on the road this campaign, going 0-for-21.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Canucks 1