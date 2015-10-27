Preview: Canadiens at Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens can match the best start in league history when they go for their 10th consecutive victory at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game road trip. Montreal has won each of its first nine games in regulation and can join the Toronto Maple Leafs (1993-94) and Buffalo Sabres (2006-07) by opening the season with 10 straight victories.

“Our goal is not to break records, it’s to win a Stanley Cup,” Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban said. “I think we’ll save the champagne or whatever anyone expects us to do for another day.” Montreal has trailed for less than three minutes for the entire season and allowed more than two goals for the first time in Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Toronto. The Canadiens will be facing a desperate opponent in the Canucks, who are 0-2-2 entering the finale of a five-game road trip. “It’s not fun when you have a homestand like this,” Vancouver center Brandon Sutter said.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-0-0): Montreal netminder Carey Price, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner, improved to 7-0-0 despite facing a 52-shot barrage from Toronto, which coach Michel Therrien said is a sign of things to come. “We have to be aware of something: From now on, we are going to see the best from every hockey team,” Therrien said. “That’s a huge challenge mentally to be at the top at this time of the year.” Price, who has surrendered a total of nine goals in his seven starts, owns a 6-1-2 record with a 2.19 goals-against average versus Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-2-3): Forward Brandon Prust, who spent the past three seasons with the Canadiens prior to being traded to Vancouver in the offseason, is well aware of the challenge awaiting his club. “It’s a good squad over there, from the back all the way up. They’re off to a good start and we’re going to try and ruin it for them (Tuesday) night,” Prust said. “Playing a team that is 9-0-0, we’ve got a lot to prove.” Oddly enough, the Canucks are a perfect 3-0-0 on the road but have yet to win in five home games (0-2-3), losing each by one goal.

OVERTIME

1. Captain Max Pacioretty has a team-high seven goals and 11 points for the Canadiens, who feature four players with at least 10 points.

2. Canucks G Ryan Miller is 26-12-6 with a 2.33 GAA versus Montreal.

3. The Canadiens are 6-for-14 on the power play over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Canucks 2