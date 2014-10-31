Daniel Sedin’s OT goal rescues Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- After their team nearly unraveled in the third period, Henrik and Daniel Sedin helped the Vancouver Canucks stitch together a 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

With Montreal defenseman Tom Gilbert off for interference, center Henrik Sedin sent his twin brother Daniel in alone behind the Montreal defense. Left winger Daniel Sedin beat Canadiens goaltender Carey Price with a high shot over the blocker with 2:15 remaining in overtime.

The Canucks almost let the win slip through their fingers after blowing a 2-0, third-period lead.

”You should not give up a 2-0 lead at home,“ said Daniel Sedin, who scored his third goal of the season. ”It happens.

“We stuck with our game plan, no panic, nothing. We stayed with our game plan, and it paid off.”

It was a disappointing end for an exciting comeback by the Canadiens. Left winger Max Pacioretty tied the game with 2:33 left in the third with a blast over Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller’s glove.

Center Alex Galchenyuk started the rally when he deflected a shot from defenseman P.K. Subban past Miller at 12:11 of the third.

“I thought we showed a lot of character battling back,” Subban said. “We had our chances. The puck just didn’t go in for us.”

The Canadiens had a lot of jump early, using their speed and size to control much of the scoreless first period. Miller proved the difference, making several key saves to keep the Canucks in the game.

“He is so calm,” Daniel Sedin said about the Vancouver goaltender, who was named the game’s first star after blocking 23 shots.

Although not known as a physical player, Daniel Sedin had several confrontations with Subban during the game.

“That was my bad,” he said. “That is part of his game. He gets better when he gets involved like that. I should have stayed away from that.”

The Canadiens were angry Vancouver’s first goal came seconds after Canucks right winger Alex Burrows appeared to hit Montreal defenseman Alexei Emelin with a late, high hit. Emelin crumpled to the ice, but the play continued.

Montreal coach Michel Therrien called the play “a dirty hit to the head.”

“Instead of having a power play of five minutes, the puck is in your own net,” he said.

Right winger Brad Richardson, with his third goal in two games, and center Nick Bonino scored the other goals for Vancouver (7-3-0).

The Canadiens’ power play continued to struggle on the road. Montreal (8-2-1) failed to score on three man-advantages, leaving its power play 0-for-25 on the road.

Daniel Sedin said the Canadiens were able to capitalize on a couple Vancouver errors.

”For at least 40 minutes, we played really well,“ he said. ”They are going to push when they are down and get some chances.

“We gave them two or three chances, and they scored.”

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa said the Canucks were confident after regulation.

”Getting into overtime, we were in good shape,“ he said. ”We are a good team four-on-four. We have a lot of combinations we can throw at you.

“I didn’t see the penalty, but you get a power play in overtime, and a lot of times that is going to be the end of it. We made them pay. We were resilient.”

The win was the third in a row for the Canucks and fourth in five games.

Henrik Sedin believes there is still room for improvement.

”We had a lot of guys stepping up,“ he said. ”I think our line can play better.

“We rolled the lines, we’re fresh and we’re playing good defensively. We should have won this game after 60 minutes. I think overall, if you look top to bottom, it was one of our better efforts for sure.”

The Canadiens collected three of six points on a three-game western swing.

“Full marks for our guys for coming back,” Montreal right winger Dale Weise said. “We got a point out of this. It’s not an easy place to win. I really liked our game tonight.”

NOTES: The Canucks assigned D Frank Corrado to AHL Utica. ... Canucks D Yannick Weber and LW Chris Higgins are former Canadiens. Montreal RW Dale Weise and C Manny Malhotra are former Canucks. ... Vancouver’s Ryan Miller is one of 30 NHL goaltenders with 300 or more wins. ... Canucks RW Jannik Hansen is one game short of 400 in the NHL. ... Even in the warmups, there were “go Habs go” cheers at Rogers Arena. ... D P.K. Subban played in his 135th consecutive game, the Canadiens’ longest active streak. ... The Canadiens ended a three-game western trip that saw them lose in Edmonton and win in Calgary. They return home to play the Flames on Sunday. ... The Canucks play the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.