Preview: Canadiens at Capitals

Having the most electrifying player in the game offers no guarantee for success, as the Washington Capitals found out last season when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007. That led to a major shakeup for the Capitals, who will play their first contest under new coach Barry Trotz when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Despite a league-best 51 goals from Alex Ovechkin, Washington finished three points out of a playoff slot, leading to the dismissal of coach Adam Oates.

The Capitals also fired longtime general manager George McPhee as they attempt to retool their lineup under Trotz, who was handed his walking papers by Nashville following a 16-year run. The Canadiens opened their season with a dramatic 4-3 victory in Toronto on Wednesday night, getting a pair of goals from Tomas Plekanec - including the game-winner in the final minute. Forward PA Parenteau, acquired from Colorado in the offseason, recorded a pair of assists in his Montreal debut.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet360, RDS (Montreal), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (1-0-0): Dustin Tokarski could have been staring at another season in the minors until starting netminder Carey Price suffered a knee injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final last season. Tokarski, who made only three starts during the regular season, took over for Price for the remainder of the series as the Canadiens pushed the New York Rangers to six games, capping his series with a 32-save performance in a 1-0 loss. Tokarski earned the backup job when Peter Budaj was traded to Winnipeg earlier this week and will make the start versus Washington.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (2013-14: 38-30-14, 5TH IN METROPOLITAN): Although Ovechkin became the 11th player in league history with at least five 50-goal campaigns, Trotz is emphasizing that his superstar captain plays some defense, saying: “He got 51 goals last year, and I’d love for him to get 52. But not at the expense of the other side of the puck.” Nicklas Backstrom matched Ovechkin with 79 points while Troy Brouwer and Joel Ward netted 25 and 24 goals, respectively, but goaltender Braden Holtby did not benefit from the offensive production - posting career-worst totals in save percentage (.915) and goals-against average (2.85). To that end, Washington shored up its blue line, bringing in defensemen Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Washington, which tied Pittsburgh for the league’s top power play at 23.4 percent last season, is 10-2-0 in its last 12 against Montreal.

2. Plekanec had 13 goals and 26 points in 34 games against the Capitals.

3. Holtby is 5-0-0 with a pair of shutouts versus the Canadiens.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Canadiens 2