Canadiens 3, Capitals 2: Backup goaltender Peter Budaj made 25 saves in his third start of the month and host Montreal scored three quick goals to hold off Washington.

Travis Moen, David Desharnais and Daniel Briere scored in the opening 13:40 for the Canadiens, who have won their last two home games. Josh Gorges added a pair of assists.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice, raising his league-leading goal total to 19 for the Capitals, who fell to 9-2-1 in their last 12 games against Montreal. Michal Neuvirth stopped 28 shots in his first start in six games.

Moen opened the scoring with a low shot from the top of the left faceoff circle 8:53 into the contest. Desharnais added to the lead three minutes later, tipping a Gorges point shot past Neuvirth, and Briere made it 3-0 on a power play 1:47 after that.

Ovechkin answered with a power-play goal of his own from a sharp angle in the final minute of the first period. Ovechkin also redirected a John Carlson shot midway through the third period to cut the deficit to one, but Washington could not capitalize with Neuvirth pulled to end the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ovechkin has 42 goals in his last 44 games, dating to last season. … Canadiens F Michael Bournival left the game late in the third period with a bruised right foot and will be re-evaluated Saturday. … Carlson finished with two assists for Washington.