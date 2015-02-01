(Updated: CORRECTING: Price’s third-period saves in Para 2; Washington’s record over last six games in Para 4; Holtby’s stats in Para 5.)

Canadiens 1, Capitals 0 (OT): Carey Price turned aside 36 shots to record his second shutout in as many contests and Max Pacioretty scored 3:08 into overtime as host Montreal skated to its fifth straight victory.

After stopping all 24 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday, Price made 10 saves in the third period to highlight his 29th career shutout and fourth this season. The Canadiens recorded the lone two shots of overtime, with Pacioretty fending off Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen and redirecting Tomas Plekanec’s backhanded feed for his fifth career overtime goal - and second in as many games.

Plekanec and defenseman P.K. Subban each notched an assist on Pacioretty’s team-leading 23rd tally for Montreal, which improved to 15-3-1 in its last 19 contests. The Canadiens failed on three power plays but denied all five of Washington’s opportunities with the man advantage.

Braden Holtby was bidding for his second shutout in as many games and finished with 29 saves for the Capitals, who have dropped five of their last six overall (1-3-2) and five straight away from home. Captain Alex Ovechkin registered a game-high eight shots but was held off the scoresheet and remained one goal shy of becoming the fifth player in league history to record 10 consecutive seasons with at least 30 tallies at the start of a career.

Price denied Brooks Laich from the doorstep in the first period and received some help from the post on Joel Ward’s bid in the second. Holtby, who made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, also was on his game Saturday - stopping all 15 shots he saw in the third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington C Nicklas Backstrom saw his five-game point streak come to a halt. Backstrom, who collected two goals and six assists during that stretch, did win 13-of-23 faceoffs. ... Pacioretty registered a team-high seven shots on goal ... The Capitals are 1-for-11 on the power play over their last three games. ... Washington lost in Montreal for the first time since Feb. 10, 2010.