Canadiens 4, Capitals 3

WASHINGTON -- Center Alex Galchenyuk scored twice, Mike Condon made 33 saves, and the Montreal Canadians built a 3-0 lead before holding on for a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Right winger Brendan Gallagher and left winger Tomas Fleischmann also scored for Montreal (29-27-5), which began the night seven points out of the East’s second wild-card spot.

The Canadians led 4-1 after two periods, but Washington defenseman Dmitri Orlov scored with 7:35 left and left winger Andre Burakovsky beat Condon from the slot with 2:53 remaining.

Washington pulled goalie Philipp Grubauer with 1:40 left, but couldn’t get another puck past Condon.

Left winger Jason Chimera also scored for Washington (44-11-4), which has a 10-point lead on Western Conference-leading Dallas in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy, and a 17-point margin for the top seed in the East.

Goalie Braden Holtby was lifted early in the second period after allowing three goals on 18 shots. Grubauer came on and made 15 saves, including one on a penalty shot.

Montreal had dropped five straight road games while the Capitals had won nine-of-10 overall and 17-of-19 at home.

Washington has allowed the first goal in each of its last six games and Wednesday night surrendered the first three, including two in the first period.

Galchenyuk helped set up his own goal when he intercepted a clearing attempt by defenseman Dmitri Orlov and fed right winger Dale Weise. Holtby blocked Weise’s shot, but Galchenyuk banged home the rebound for his 15th goal of the season at 9:09 of the first.

Then with Washington right winger Tom Wilson off for hooking, Holtby made the initial save on a shot from the point, but Gallagher scored on the rebound with 1:13 left.

Just moments after Washington failed to convert a two-on-nine mini-break, former Capital Fleischmann made it 3-0 when he fired just under the crossbar 1:54 into the second period.

That was all for Holtby, who slammed his stick against the post before skating off as Grubauer took the ice.

The Capitals got back in it when Chimera swooped in to poke a loose puck past Condon at 5:32 of the second period to make it 3-1.

Grubauer stopped Gallagher on a penalty shot with 7:48 left in the second period, but 24 seconds later Galchenyuk beat Grubauer to the far side on a two-on-one break to push the lead back to three.

Condon made the save of the night when, falling away from a shot, reached back and blocked center Mike Richards’ attempt with an elbow.

NOTES: Washington LW Marcus Johansson (flu) returned after missing Monday’s game. ... Montreal D Nathan Beaulieu, who suffered a lower-body injury during Monday night’s loss to Nashville, didn’t make the trip. LW Lucas Lessio was also scratched. ... Capitals D Mike Weber, acquired from the Sabres in a trade on Tuesday, has not yet joined the team. D Taylor Chorney and C Michael Latta were scratched. ... A drug charge against Capitals C Mike Richards was stayed on Wednesday by a Manitoba judge, and the prosecution is no longer pursuing the case. He was stopped at the U.S.-Canada border in June and charged with possession of a controlled substance. ... Capitals D Brooks Orpik played in his 800th NHL game.