Canadiens earn shootout win over Capitals

WASHINGTON -- After the first 20 minutes of hockey, the Montreal Canadiens were thanking backup goaltender Dustin Tokarski for keeping them afloat.

“The first period was probably the worst period since I have been a Montreal Canadien for our team,” said left wing Brandon Prust, now in his third season in Montreal. “(Tokarski) was awesome. Obviously, he was player of the game tonight.”

Starting the second end of back-to-back games, Tokarski turned aside 29 of 30 shots, including 14 of 15 in the first period, to give the Canadiens a chance to pull out a 2-1 shootout victory over the Washington Capitals Thursday night at the Verizon Center.

Tomas Plekanec tied the score with 9:29 remaining in regulation and Brendan Gallagher slid a shot under Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Habs their second win in as many nights.

The Caps are 2-0-0 after two games. It took them four games to get to two wins last season.

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Capitals

“We started to hustle in the second period,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “We started to play with more passion. We started to execute a lot better. Obviously, we got dominated in the first period.”

The Capitals opened the scoring just 6:43 into the game on Andre Burakovsky’s first career goal, but failed to convert on five power plays and failed to give Barry Trotz his first win as coach of the Capitals

”If we lost the game, that’s where we lost it, in the first period,“ said Trotz, who spent the previous 15 seasons as coach of the Nashville Predators. ”We had back-to-back-to-back power plays and we had a chance to really take it over.

“They were sort of hanging. We really needed that second goal and we couldn’t get it. They got momentum from their penalty kill and got back in the game When you have a team in survival mode you’ve got to stick it to them.”

After having a pair of third-period goals disallowed, the Canadiens figured karma finally would give them their due.

Trailing 1-0 throughout most of the game, the Canadiens thought they had tied the score on a goal by right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau with 10:49 remaining in the third period. However, winger Rene Bourque was called for interfering with Holtby, and the goal was waved off.

Eighty seconds later, Montreal tied the score at 1-1 when Plekanec gained position on Washington left winger Alex Ovechkin and rifled a shot over the right shoulder of Holtby for his third goal in two games.

The goal energized the Canadiens, and with Backstrom serving a boarding penalty, the Habs appeared to take their first lead of the game with 4:29 remaining in regulation. Referee Chris Lee pointed to the goal, but replays showed that Bourque’s slap shot rang off the right post behind Holtby and the puck did not enter the netting.

“I don’t know what caused the shift,” Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said, “but they did have more momentum during the second half of the game.”

After a scoreless overtime, Montreal centers Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais and Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Eric Fehr scored in the shootout, setting the stage for Gallagher’s winner.

Trotz did not go to Alex Ovechkin until the fourth round. Ovechkin went 2-for-16 in the shootout last season for a 12.5 percentage.

NOTES: Washington Capitals D Mike Green sat out the season opener with an upper body injury. ” With Green sidelined, D Nate Schmidt stepped into the lineup on a third defense pairing with D Jack Hillen. ... The Capitals’ lineup had two players making their NHL debuts: C Andre Burakovsky, 19, and LW Liam O‘Brien, 20. ... The Capitals fell to 6-1-1 in their past eight home openers. ... The Canadiens opened the season with a 4-3 win in Toronto on Wednesday night. This is the first of 16 back-to-back sets for the Habs. ... Montreal continues its season-opening, four-game road trip Saturday in Philadelphia. The trek concludes Monday night in Tampa Bay. The Canadiens return home Oct. 16 to face the Boston Bruins. ... The Capitals return to action Saturday night in Boston, then go home to play three consecutive games.