Preview: Canadiens at Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens continue their four-game road trip when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday. Montreal began its trek with a 2-1 loss at Los Angeles on Monday but bounced back with a 4-3 shootout victory at Anaheim two nights later. After the Canadiens let a 2-0 lead disappear, Brendan Gallagher netted the tying goal late in the second period and defenseman Andrei Markov scored the decisive tally in the sixth round of the bonus format.

Phoenix looks to finish its three-game homestand with a winning record. The Coyotes dropped a 4-2 decision to St. Louis on Sunday but skated to a 1-0 triumph over Vancouver two days later. Antoine Vermette scored the lone goal and Mike Smith stopped 23 shots en route to his 27th career shutout and third this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN (Montreal), FSN Plus Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (35-22-7): Montreal made a pair of deals prior to Wednesday’s trade deadline, acquiring Thomas Vanek from the New York Islanders and goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Nashville. Vanek, who will make his debut with the Canadiens on Thursday, recorded 17 goals and 27 assists in 47 games with New York after registering four tallies and nine points in 13 contests with Buffalo. Dubnyk, who also joins his third organization of the season, posted a combined 11-18-3 record and two shutouts in 34 games with Edmonton and the Predators but will have to wait to make his debut with the Canadiens as he was assigned to Hamilton of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (28-23-11): Phoenix made its lone deal on the eve of the trade deadline, acquiring Martin Erat from Washington for defenseman Rostislav Klesla, forward Chris Brown and a draft pick. The 32-year-old Czech was in the midst of the worst season of his career in Washington, notching just one goal in 53 games. “It’s been a tough year for me,” Erat admitted. “I’ve been used to playing a different system, and I think Phoenix is really close to what I played in Nashville. The coaching staff knows me pretty well and I think it’s going to be an easy transition.”

OVERTIME

1. Montreal posted a 3-1 home triumph over Phoenix on Dec. 17 as LW Max Pacioretty scored two goals and set up the other.

2. Coyotes C Martin Hanzal remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

3. The Canadiens are 14-10 in games that have gone beyond regulation this season.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Coyotes 1