Preview: Canadiens at Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens had seized control of the Eastern Conference until a trip through the Pacific Division brought them back to the pack. The Canadiens aim to protect their one-point edge in the East and salvage the finale of a four-game road trip when they visit the struggling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Montreal had won four in a row and earned points in 11 of 12 games (9-1-2) before going winless in California (0-2-1) and getting outscored 10-4.

Carey Price, who opened the four-game trek with back-to-back setbacks for the first time since Jan. 6-10, is expected to return in goal against the Coyotes, who snapped a franchise record-tying 10-game skid with a 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Thursday. The victory also halted a nine-game losing streak at home for Arizona, which has not won in regulation since Feb. 3 at Columbus. That victory also marked the last time the Coyotes scored more than three goals.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (41-18-6): Montreal amassed 17 goals during its four-game winning streak but managed only 20 shots at San Jose and 18 versus reigning Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles on Thursday to extend its losing streak to six straight against Pacific foes (0-5-1). Forward David Desharnais became the sixth Canadiens player to reach 40 points with a pair of assists Thursday, giving him 17 points in his last 17 games. Montreal has struggled against the power play over the past three contests, surrendering four goals on nine short-handed situations.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-37-7): Arizona prevailed despite blowing a two-goal lead in the final 7:39 of regulation on Thursday but it has scored only 20 times over the past 14 games (2-11-1). Mike Smith, who has registered a league-high and career-worst 31 defeats, ended a personal nine-start losing streak with a 32-save performance Thursday, punctuated by stopping all three shots in the shootout. Rookie Tobias Rieder has scored in back-to-back contests for the first time following a 12-game goalless drought to boost his season total to 10.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes captain Shane Doan is poised to appear in his 1,379th game, moving him into sole possession of 39th place on the all-time list.

2. Price is 6-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average versus Arizona.

3. Coyotes C Sam Gagner has four goals and seven points in nine games against Montreal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Coyotes 2