Preview: Canadiens at Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens saw their promising three-game winning streak come to a grinding halt last time out and look to avoid the same mistakes in the defensive zone when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. The Canadiens had allowed four goals during their brief uprising before surrendering six in the loss at Buffalo on Friday.

“There’s still hope, there’s still a chance, we still believe in ourselves, and now we have to go out and prove it,” Montreal forward Alex Galchenyuk told the team’s website after the Canadiens outshot the Sabres 30-22 last time out. Montreal is six points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference following a 9-0-0 start and the Coyotes have faded in the West, losing six of their last seven contests (1-5-1). Arizona, which has beaten the Canadiens in three of their last four meetings - including a 3-2 triumph on Nov. 19, has allowed 28 goals during a seven-game stretch. Coyotes rookie Max Domi has cooled off after a hot start and has been held without a goal in 13 games since recording a hat trick on Jan. 12.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (27-25-4): Defenseman P.K. Subban has registered two goals and nine assists during his eight-game point streak and leads the team with 44 points. Galchenyuk continues to revive his season with four goals and three assists in his last seven contests after going eight games without a point and hearing his name mentioned in trade rumors. Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) could return to the lineup after missing Friday’s game while Mike Condon is expected to be in net after Ben Scrivens started the last four contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (25-24-6): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson tops the team with 41 points – seven in his last five games -- and captain Shane Doan has scored a goal in four of his last five contests to reach a team-high 21. “He’s in great shape,” coach Dave Tippett told reporters of Doan, who took over the franchise lead in points Friday. “He’s playing with a lot of young players. He looks like he’s having fun.” Domi has recorded 13 goals – two shy of fellow rookie Anthony Duclair – and is tied for fourth on the team with Mikkel Boedker, who has netted one in his last 20 games.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes have been short-handed at least four times in seven straight games and were 30-for-36 on the penalty kill in that span.

2. Montreal captain Max Pacioretty leads the team with 20 goals but has scored just one in his last 10 contests.

3. Arizona D Jarred Tinordi, a former first-round pick of Montreal who was acquired in January, has been a healthy scratch the last three games.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Coyotes 3