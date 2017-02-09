Preview: Canadiens at Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens are holding down the top spot in the Atlantic Division, but they are still in search of their first win in February as they prepare to visit the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Montreal has scored only three goals during a season-worst four-game skid and is coming off a 4-0 loss at league-worst Colorado.

The Canadiens absorbed their second straight shutout defeat Tuesday night against an opponent they demolished by a 10-1 score two months ago. "Every team goes through tough stretches," goaltender Carey Price said. "I think it's important we continue to have fun and not dwell on things when they're not going well. That's always seemed to be the recipe to get out of a funk, and that's what we're going to use." The Coyotes have been idle since a 3-2 shootout victory at San Jose on Saturday, their third victory over the Pacific Division leaders this season. Arizona has a solid track record against Montreal, winning four of five meetings prior to a 5-2 setback on Oct. 20 in Price's season debut.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RDS, Sportsnet East (Montreal), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (30-17-8): Despite a pair of five-goal outbursts in its last two home games at the end of January, Montreal's offense has been mired in a major rut, producing two goals or fewer eight times during its current 3-6-2 stretch. The power play has contributed to the scoring futility, going 0-for-11 over the past five games and failing on all five chances in the loss at Colorado. Price is perfect in eight career starts versus Arizona while posting a 1.49 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (17-28-6): Forward Ryan White never has been much of a scorer, netting five goals in 141 games over his first five seasons with Montreal, but he has collected three tallies over the past five contests. "The way we're playing lately and seeing these kids pick things up and get confidence, it's bittersweet that we're not in the race now because we're starting to play some good hockey," White said. White, however, has failed to hit the scoresheet in five games against the team that drafted him.

1. Since a blistering 13-1-1 start to the season, Montreal is 17-16-7 over its last 40 games.

2. Coyotes captain Shane Dane snapped a 16-game goal drought at San Jose.

3. The Canadiens recalled Fs Daniel Carr and Michael McCarron and assigned F Jacob De La Rose to St. John's of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Coyotes 2