Canadiens, Price shut out Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Voters for the NHL’s MVP award generally fall into one of two categories. There are those who follow the language of the award and remain open to anyone winning it. The other camp believes goaltenders already have their own trophy, so they shouldn’t win the Hart Trophy as well.

If ever there were ever a season where the two sides could find common ground, this might be it.

Goaltender Carey Price has carried the Montreal Canadiens on his back all season and did it again Saturday, stopping 29 shots for his seventh shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Price helped Montreal salvage the finale of its four-game road trip by allowing two goals or fewer in a league-best 24 starts. The 27-year-old leads the NHL in goals against average (1.92), save percentage (.936), wins (37) and is tied for second in shutouts with Washington’s Braden Holtby, one behind Pittsburgh’s Marc Andre-Fleury.

”To me, the MVP of the league is the most valuable player to his team and a goaltender a lot of times can be that guy,“ said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett, who believes Price warrants serious consideration. ”They say there’s also a trophy for him (Vezina). Well, there’s already a trophy for leading scorer and there’s already a trophy for best defenseman.

“What player can dictate the outcome on your team? A lot of times, that’s a goaltender.”

Montreal needed the win after dropping regulation games in San Jose and Anaheim and falling in a shootout in Los Angeles on the first three stops of the trip. Its lead over Tampa Bay for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference has dwindled to two points.

With Price in net, the Canadiens felt confident they could take care of business on their final stop.

”He’s an absolute treat to watch in net,“ Montreal’s Dale Miese said. ”Even being on his team, you get amazed by him every game. He’s so calm in there with the way he handles the puck.

“When we get up late in games, we feel so comfortable. We know you’re going to have to make a pretty good play to beat him.”

Montreal center Lars Eller finally gave Price something to work with late in the second period with a major assist to right winger Devante Smith-Pelly. Smith-Pelly threw a blind, backhand pass from behind the net onto Eller’s stick at the right side of Coyotes goalie Mike Smith.

Eller whirled and fired a shot through a screen that Smith never saw as it zipped through his pads. It was Eller’s 10th goal of the season and broke a 14-game goal-less drought.

“We haven’t won in a while so it’s always good to get on the board,” said Eller, whose team had just four goals in the first three games of the road trip. “It was very important to finish this road trip with two points to make it somewhat acceptable.”

Coyotes right winger David Moss nearly tied the score early in the third period, but his rebound chance eventually landed on top of Price’s pad as he straddled the goal line. The officials ruled that Price was pushed into the net so the no-goal call on the ice stood after a review.

”We were pushing him, but the puck was loose, so it’s one those things where if you see the puck you’re going to try to pitchfork him; do anything you can to score,“ Moss said. ”He’s obviously one of the top goalies in the league for a reason. He played well, especially in the third period when we made a little bit of a push.

“Their team doesn’t give up much but when they do, he’s rock solid for them back there.”

Right winger Brendan Gallagher added an empty-net goal for Montreal with 1.5 seconds left to clinch the game.

It was Arizona’s 10th loss in its last 11 home games and its 11th loss in its last 12 overall. It was also the ninth time the Coyotes have been shut out this season, second only to Buffalo’s 10. That tied is tied (twice before) for the most times shut out in a single season since the team moved to Arizona in 1996.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Lauri Korpikoski was in the lineup despite missing Friday’s practice with an undisclosed injury that coach Dave Tippett termed “minor.” ... Montreal had all three of its trade deadline acquisitions in the lineup for the first time. C Brian Flynn and RW Torrey Mitchell skated on the fourth line with LW Brandon Prust; D Jeff Petry skated with D Tom Gilbert on the second pairing. ... Canadiens D Alexei Emelin (shoulder) has been on injured reserve since Feb. 23 but he has resumed skating with the team and coach Michel Therrien said he is close to returning. ... Coyotes LW Shane Doan played in his 1,379th career NHL game, moving him into 39th place on the NHL’s all-time games list. ... Canadiens G Carey Price and Doan are cousins.