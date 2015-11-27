Preview: Canadiens at Devils

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to extend their winning streak without the services of Carey Price when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home series. The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner exited Wednesday’s road triumph over the New York Rangers after aggravating the lower-body injury that sidelined him for nine contests earlier this season.

Rookie Mike Condon, who filled in admirably for Price, preserved Montreal’s third straight victory and will make the start against the Devils. New Jersey is coming off its third loss in four games, a 2-1 home setback against Columbus on Wednesday. Offense continues to be an issue for the Devils, who have scored more than three goals only once in their last seven contests but are 3-4-0 over that stretch. The teams will have little time to recover from their first meeting of the season as they face off again in Montreal on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN East, RDS (Montreal), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (17-4-2): Condon posted a 5-2-2 record during Price’s first absence but has surrendered 13 goals while going 1-2-1 in his last four starts. Dustin Tokarski, who played well in place of an injured Price during the 2014 postseason, is expected to be recalled from St. John’s of the American Hockey League to back up Condon. Montreal is perfect during its five-game stretch against New York Metropolitan Area teams thus far, sweeping a home-and-home set against the New York Islanders before defeating the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-9-1): Adam Henrique scored New Jersey’s lone goal Wednesday, his team-leading 10th of the season, and has collected seven points (four tallies) in his last eight games. Mike Cammalleri notched an assist on the goal to match his total from last season (15). Cory Schneider has been solid of late, allowing fewer than three tallies in nine of his last 10 starts for a 1.80 goals-against average in that span.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils had their streak of five straight games with a power-play goal halted Wednesday.

2. Montreal won two of its three meetings with New Jersey last season, allowing two goals in each contest.

3. New Jersey C Patrik Elias (knee) made his season debut against Columbus while D David Schlemko missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Devils 2