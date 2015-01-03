Price gets 200th win as Habs down Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Goaltender Carey Price didn’t want to make too much of a fuss about reaching a milestone victory Friday night, the 200th win in his NHL career, but he was glad to be able to share the subdued excitement with his Montreal Canadiens teammates.

“The boys have been playing very well lately,” said Price after making 22 saves, leading the Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at the Prudential Center, his team’s fifth straight win and eighth in the last nine games.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to accomplish that tonight. There have been ups and downs along the way, but to finally get this means a lot. The organization will do a nice job and put it (the puck) on a plaque. It’s just fun right now to come to the rink and play with these guys.”

The victory enabled the torrid Canadiens (25-11-2) to move into a tie for first place in the NHL Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference with Tampa Bay.

The 27-year-old Price earned his 200th win in his 400th career NHL game and the 21st win of the current campaign. It was only the ninth win in 20 games against New Jersey in his career.

Montreal left winger Michael Bournival scored his first two goals of the season, one on a freak deflection in the second period that broke a scoreless deadlock and another on a rebound in front in the third. It was the first two-goal game of Bournival’s career.

“I need to be ready every game, every shift,” said Bournival, who was seeing action in just his eighth game of the season. “The first one was real lucky. I was definitely just trying to pass it to (Dale) Weise, but it deflected off the skate of the defenseman (Jon Merrill). I’ll definitely take it. The second one, I did a good job getting in position. When you’re in front like that, good things will happen.”

Left winger Max Pacioretty, the team’s leading scorer, knocked home his 15th goal on a power play in the final minute of the second period. Pacioretty also likes the way the Canadiens have been playing.

“We’re winning tight games and that’s a good sign,” Pacioretty said. “That’s the way we want to win. We will take the good from tonight and move forward. We definitely have had a lot of success of late and won a lot of close games. This was a tight-checking game, a good win for us.”

Center Tomas Plekanec scored an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left to cap the scoring, his 11th of the season.

The loss was the 10th in the last 12 games for the slumping Devils (13-20-7).

Keith Kinkaid, the 25-year-old rookie, stopped 22 shots in defeat. Right winger Michael Ryder broke a 21-game drought without a goal with his fifth goal of the season, his first since Nov. 6.

“It was good to finally get the goal,” said Ryder, who returned to action Friday night after missing three games with the mumps. “It got us back into the game and put momentum on our side. We picked it up in the third. I think we were a little hesitant early on and not making the right play at the right time.”

Ryder broke his streak against Price and his other former Canadien teammates.

Left winger Mike Cammalleri scored his 12th goal of the season off a fine feed from right winger Jaromir Jagr, Cammalleri’s first goal in almost a full month, with a little more than five minutes left.

“We knew that they would make a push in the third and bring a little more,” Price said. “They started to create more chances. But we stayed very poised throughout, right up until we scored the empty net one.”

NOTES: The Devils’ roster merry-go-round continued to spin Friday when the team made a flurry of roster moves before its game against the Canadiens. The Devils assigned F Joe Whitney and F Stefan Matteau to Albany of the American Hockey League. Whitney played in two games and scored one goal for New Jersey. Matteau, the former first-round draft choice, did not see action with the Devils. Also, F Mike Sislo was placed on waivers. Sislo had one assist in 10 games this season. ... The Devils activated F Elias, F Martin Havlat and F Ryder off the injured list. Elias and Ryder officially had mumps and Havlat has the flu. ... F Steve Bernier, who was believed to have been seriously injured during the 3-1 loss to Detroit on New Year’s Eve, participated in the morning skate but said he was not going to be able to play in Friday’s game. ... Canadiens LW Pacioretty entered the game with 14 goals and 14 assists to lead the team in scoring. ... Montreal G Price is one of only three NHL goalies with 20 or more victories in net this season. He entered the game with a 6-1 record and a 1.29 goals-against average in his last seven starts.