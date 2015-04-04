Devils foil Canadiens in shootout

NEWARK -- The New Jersey Devils are playing the role of spoiler in the Eastern Conference as the regular season winds down.

With four games remaining, three against playoff teams, New Jersey, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight season, has a major say in the conference postseason picture.

On Friday, the Devils (32-33-13) knocked off the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout at the Prudential Center. Montreal (47-22-10) wasted an opportunity to gain ground on the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers, who were off. They trail New York by one point for the top spot in the conference.

The Canadiens, who dropped five of their last six games, are just one point ahead of second-place Tampa Bay, which was idle Friday, in the Atlantic Division with three games left -- one more than the Lightning.

The Devils’ next two games are against their cross-river rivals, the Rangers. They also play at Tampa Bay.

“We’re just focusing on one game,” said Devils co-coach Lou Lamoriello. “We just want to go play and be detailed-oriented. We don’t want to worry about making mistakes.”

Forwards Patrik Elias and Jacob Josefson scored the shootout goals for the New Jersey, who are 5-7 in shootout games this season. Montreal is 6-5 in shootouts.

Forwards David Desharnais and Alex Galchenyuk failed to score for Montreal in the shootout.

New Jersey goalie Kevin Kinkaid, playing in just his 17th game, stopped 31 shots. Dustin Tokarski made 16 saves for Montreal.

The Devils got regulation goals from left wingers Stefan Matteau and Reid Boucher while center Tomas Plekanec ended a five-game scoring drought and defenseman Jeff Petry also scored in regulation for Montreal.

The Canadiens wasted a power-play chance in overtime, a 5-on-3 advantage for 33 seconds late in regulation and a five-minute man advantage in the second period where they also didn’t score. Overall, Montreal was 1-for-6 on the power play.

”We’ve played a lot of good hockey this year,“ said Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban, who logged 29:40 of ice time. ”These next few games are important for us. We have to pay attention to detail

There’s no doubt in my mind the power play has to do better. It’s been up and down, but there’s been too many times where we haven’t been able to capitalize and it’ frustrating to everyone.

“This is the time of the year where we have to figure a way to put the puck in the net.”

New Jersey killed off a five-minute major elbowing penalty to forward Scott Gomez late in the second period. Montreal managed just one shot on goal in that man advantage.

“I thought we were patient,” said Lamoriello of the penalty kill. “We were disciplined and Johnny Merrill and (Mark) Fraser did a good job on their shifts.”

The 21-year-old Boucher deflected defenseman Jon Merrill’s wrist shot to draw even at 2-2 for New Jersey at 4:37 of the second. The goal was Boucher’s first of the season and third of his career and Merrill’s first point in 18 games.

Montreal scored twice within 2:03 in the first period to move ahead 2-1.

Petry scored unassisted off a blast from just inside the blueline at 16:42 for his seventh goal of the season, snapping a 1-1 tie.

With Merrill serving an interference penalty, Montreal struck quickly on the power play to tie it at 1 at 14:39, just seven seconds into the man advantage.

Plekanec received a pass off the faceoff, maneuvered quickly before firing off a wrist shot for his 23d goal and fifth on the power play. The goal was just Montreal’s 12th power-play goal on the road this season.

Matteau, skating in just his fourth game of the season, tipped in a rebound from defenseman Adam Larsson at 9:51 of the first period for a 1-0 New Jersey lead. The goal was just the second for the 21-year-old Matteau, the Devils first choice in the 2012 draft. He scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 9, 2013, against Pittsburgh.

The 22-year-old Larsson is one point shy of becoming the youngest Devils defenseman to register 25 points since Scott Niedermayer in 1993-94.

NOTES: The Canadiens did not have a morning skate Friday after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday. ... Devils Fs Scott Gomez and Mike Cammalleri skated with Montreal from 2009-12. ... Canadiens D Andrei Markov was a healthy scratch in favor of D Sergei Gonchar. Montreal coach Michel Therrien said the decision was to keep Markov, who has accumulated 46 points, “fresh for the stretch run.” ... Devils LW Reid Boucher returned to the lineup after sitting out the past two games as a healthy scratch.