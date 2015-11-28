Andrighetto pushes Canadiens past Devils 2

NEWARK, N.J. -- Montreal Canadiens right winger Sven Andrighetto felt the full range of emotions after the conclusion of regulation Friday night.

The 22-year-old rookie committed a holding penalty during overtime only to see his team escape unscathed, then he scored the deciding goal in a five-round shootout to give the Canadiens a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Andrighetto started the rally from down 2-0 with a second-period goal but was aware of the precarious position his team faced with the score tied at 2 late in overtime while he was sitting in the penalty box.

”I was just hoping they weren’t going to score,“ the Swiss-born forward said. ”We killed it off and did a great job so I have to give a big thanks to the whole team.

“My heart was in my pants and I‘m really happy it worked out.”

Center Alex Galchenyuk also scored in the shootout and delivered the tying goal midway through the third period. He took a pass from left winger Max Pacioretty and flew past Devils defensemen Adam Larsson and Andy Greene and beat goaltender Cory Schneider with a move to the backhand to pull the Canadiens into a 2-all tie.

The opportunity was made possible in the defensive zone, as both Larsson and Greene were caught flat-footed and unable to chase down the speedy Galchenyuk.

“I think both me and Greene got caught there,” Larsson said. “It just can’t happen at that time of the game. Unfortunately, it did.”

The Canadiens won their fourth straight and lead the NHL with 38 points. They were playing without two key members in right winger Brendan Gallagher and goaltender Carey Price, the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner.

Rookie goaltender Mike Condon filled in admirably earlier in the season when Price missed eight games with a lower-body injury and did so again Friday; he stopped 25 of 27 shots to outduel Schneider, who made several splendid saves to help the Devils squeeze a point out of the game.

Condon actually thought he came away on the winning end of the shootout when Devils right winger Lee Stempniak beat him but rang his shot off the post. Condon began to skate off the ice before realizing the game was not yet over.

“I kind of celebrated prematurely there,” Condon said. “I got the count wrong in my head. I kind of blacked out there a little bit. I got it right the second time, though.”

While the banged-up Canadiens are surging, the Devils have dropped four of five and have scored more than two goals in a game once during that span. Center Adam Henrique scored his 11th goal and Stempniak added his fifth, but the Devils could not find an insurance goal that could have made a difference against one of the NHL’s top teams.

Devils coach John Hynes, despite seeing his team squander a third-period lead, was satisfied with the point.

“I think it’s a good point in the sense that when you play, the objective is to get points out of the game and we were able to do that,” Hynes said. “We would’ve liked two, for sure. Montreal is a real quick team and they play with a lot of pace and I felt we were able to match that which was a good step for us as a team.”

The Canadiens improved to 2-3-0 when trailing after two periods, tied for the best winning percentage in the league with the Dallas Stars. If that resiliency continues into the postseason and when the team is healthy, the Canadiens could be embarking on a special season.

“For us, we’ve run into injuries this season and it’s given some guys opportunities and they’ve played well,” Canadiens defenseman PK Subban said. “That’s what you need. Good teams find a way to win but there’s obviously some things we need to clean up in our game.”

NOTES: Canadiens G Carey Price (lower body) is out at least one week after suffering an injury on Wednesday in New York against the Rangers. According to RDS in Canada, Price will miss at least one month. ... Other Canadiens out with injuries include RW Brendan Gallagher (fingers), RW Alexander Semin (lower body) and center Torrey Mitchell (lower body). ... Canadiens D Alexei Emelin was a healthy scratch. ... Devils RW Tyler Kennedy played his first game of the season after signing a one-year contract on Friday. ... The Devils were without LW Tuomo Ruutu (foot), D David Schlemko (lower body) and LW Jiri Tlusty (upper body).