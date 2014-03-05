Preview: Canadiens at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are getting their swagger back at home as the Montreal Canadiens invade Honda Center for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday. Anaheim, which leads the NHL with 91 points, was 20-0-2 after its first 22 home games before losing five of its next seven - but righted the ship with consecutive victories over St. Louis and Carolina to begin a five-game homestand. The Ducks made three deals Tuesday - one day before the trade deadline.

The Canadiens dropped a 2-1 decision to Los Angeles in the opener of a four-game road trip on Monday and hope to get gold medal-winning goaltender Carey Price back from a lower-body injury. If Price can’t go, Peter Budaj will make his fifth straight start - his longest stretch since joining Montreal in 2011 - and said that his ”energy levels are really good and hopefully it stays that way.“ Montreal captain Brian Gionta told reporters after Budaj made 20 saves against the Kings that “(Budaj‘s) been huge for us. He gives us a chance to win every night. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he does for this team.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN-Habs (Montreal), FSN Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (34-22-7): Montreal, which is second in the Atlantic Division - three points ahead of fourth-place Toronto, is fortunate to have a solid backup in Budaj, who is 16-6-5 in the past two seasons. Defenseman P.K. Subban has scored in consecutive games while Max Pacioretty has three goals and two assists in his last three contests. Montreal acquired 35-year-old defenseman Mike Weaver (six assists in 55 games) from Florida for a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (43-14-5): Anaheim dealt left wing Dustin Penner (13 goals, 19 assists in 49 games) to Washington for a fourth-round draft choice, and moved that as a conditional pick to Dallas for defenseman Stephane Robidas. The 37-year-old Robidas has missed the last 37 games with a broken leg and said he is about two weeks away from making his Ducks debut. ”There have always been big battles between me and (Corey) Perry over the years,‘’ Robidas told reporters about Anaheim’s leading scorer, who has 32 goals - and three in his last three contests. “I’m just glad he’s on my team now.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks also sent G Viktor Fasth to Edmonton for a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2015.

2. Anaheim, which is 10-1-0 in its last 11 games against the East, has played only one contest outside southern California since Jan. 18 - a 5-2 victory at Nashville on Feb. 8 in the final game before the Olympic break. Its only other road game during that period was a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles on Jan. 25 at Dodger Stadium.

3. Montreal won the season’s first meeting 4-1 on Oct. 24 behind 31 saves by Price.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Canadiens 2