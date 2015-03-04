Preview: Canadiens at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Anaheim, which is tied with Nashville in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy - two points ahead of Montreal, has allowed a total of four goals during its current three-game run. The Pacific Division leader defeated Arizona 4-1 on Tuesday for its sixth victory in seven contests as Andrew Cogliano scored twice while Jakob Silfverberg recorded a goal and two assists.

The Canadiens, who own a three-point lead over Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division, kicked off their four-game road trip with a 4-0 loss at San Jose on Monday. The setback halted a four-game winning streak for Montreal and marked only the second time in 13 games it did not earn a point (9-2-2). Anaheim won its first meeting with the Canadiens as Matt Beleskey snapped a tie 8 1/2 minutes into the third period en route to a 2-1 triumph at Montreal on Dec. 18.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (41-17-5): Defenseman Jeff Petry made his debut for Montreal on Monday after being acquired from Edmonton earlier in the day, posting a minus-1 rating in 18:15 of ice time. The Canadiens hope to add reinforcements against the Ducks as Torrey Mitchell and Brian Flynn are anxious to get into the lineup after being obtained from Buffalo prior to Monday’s trade deadline. “I‘m a depth guy. I add depth to the lineup,” Mitchell told the team’s website. “I think I bring my speed and my leadership, my character and my penalty-killing ability and checking ability. I think I’ll bring a lot to the team.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (41-17-7): Tomas Fleischmann and defenseman Simon Despres made their debuts with Anaheim on Tuesday, with each registering an assist. The Ducks could have two more newcomers in the lineup against Montreal as defensemen James Wisniewski and Korbinian Holzer were expected to arrive in town on Tuesday night. Frederik Andersen returned to the lineup versus Arizona after missing 10 games with a neck injury and turned aside 29 shots.

OVERTIME

1. Cogliano set a franchise record Tuesday by appearing in his 277th consecutive game with the club.

2. With five goals, Flynn needs one to match his total from each of his first two NHL seasons.

3. Anaheim recalled RW Chris Wagner from Norfolk of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Ducks 2