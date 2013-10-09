Preview: Canadiens at Flames

It has been nearly 25 years since two Canadian teams squared off for the Stanley Cup. The participants in that memorable battle meet Tuesday in Calgary as the Flames welcome the Montreal Canadiens to town. The Flames have earned points in all three games so far in 2013-14, and are coming off a thrilling 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks; Montreal is looking to build on the momentum of a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Both teams have been led by unlikely heroes through the first week of the season. Montreal’s Lars Eller scored twice and notched an assist in a season-opening loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, then followed that up by netting the game-winner and adding an assist in Saturday’s win against Philadelphia. Calgary rookie Sean Monahan also is off to a strong start, recording a pair of goals and an assist through the first three games as he looks to remain with the big club.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (1-1-0): Montreal kicks off a four-game trek through Western Canada on Tuesday, a trip the Canadiens didn’t make last season due to the lengthy lockout. Head coach Michel Therrien favors the timing of the trip, telling the Montreal Gazette: “It’s always good for team chemistry, leaving ealry in the season and spending some time together off the ice.” Trips through the Canadian west traditionally have been difficult for Montreal, which is just 8-18-2 with two ties in 30 games since the 1998-99 season.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-0-2): Monahan has endured typical struggles as an 18-year-old in the NHL - he was a minus-3 in the loss to the Canucks - but head coach Bob Hartley says it wouldn’t make sense to banish the 2013 sixth overall pick in 2013 to the press box. “It always makes me laugh,” Hartley told the Calgary Herald. “A young player cannot coach in the NHL because he has no experience. If you don’t play him, you can’t go to Walgreens and buy experience off the shelf or call your doctor for a prescription.”

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has won six of the last seven meetings, including a 5-4 triumph in their previous game March 6, 2012.

2. The home team is 13-3-1 in the last seven encounters.

3. Canadiens G Carey Price is 1-3-0 with a 3.97 ERA in four career games against the Flames.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Canadiens 2