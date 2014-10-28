Preview: Canadiens at Flames

After coming up empty in the home of one team from Alberta, the Montreal Canadiens continue their road trip against the other when they visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Montreal, which was coming off a perfect four-game homestand, began its three-game trek with a 3-0 loss in Edmonton on Monday. The Canadiens outshot the Oilers by a 29-19 margin, including 12-7 in the third period, but were blanked for the first time this season.

Calgary continues its five-game homestand after dropping a 3-1 decision to Washington on Saturday. Defenseman Dennis Wideman forged a tie with a power-play goal with 10 seconds remaining in the first period, but Joel Ward snapped it by completing his seventh career two-goal performance 5:41 into the second. The defeat dropped the Flames to 1-1-1 on their homestand and 1-2-1 overall at Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RDS2, City-M (Montreal), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (7-2-0): Carey Price will be back in net after serving as Dustin Tokarski’s backup in Edmonton due to his 1-5-1 career record and 3.71 goals-against average versus the Oilers. The 27-year-old has not fared that much better against the Flames, however, going 2-4-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .892 save percentage in six contests. PA Parenteau played in his 300th NHL game Monday and was kept off the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive contest.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-4-1): Wideman is atop all NHL defensemen and is tied for the team lead with five goals. The 31-year-old, who already has eclipsed his total from an injury-riddled 2013-14 season, has tallied in each of his last four games. “I don’t know if I‘m doing anything particularly different,” Wideman told the team’s web site. “I think I‘m probably making a little bit better decisions than I did earlier in the year, but as far as prep or when I‘m practicing or anything like that, I‘m doing everything the same.”

OVERTIME

1. Montreal has been outscored 10-1 in its two losses this campaign.

2. While Calgary RW David Jones is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, LW Mason Raymond - who shares the team lead in goals with Wideman - is doubtful due to an upper-body issue.

3. The Flames and Canadiens conclude their season series Sunday in Montreal.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Flames 2