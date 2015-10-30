Preview: Canadiens at Flames

The Montreal Canadiens look to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the struggling Calgary Flames on Friday. Montreal began the season with a nine-game winning streak before opening its trek Tuesday with a 5-1 loss at Vancouver.

The Canadiens appeared well on their way to bouncing back as they built a 3-0 lead at Edmonton after one period Thursday before allowing four unanswered goals, including the game-winner with 62 seconds remaining in the third. Calgary returns home following a three-game road trip during which it earned one point (0-2-1). The Flames haven’t fared much better at Scotiabank Saddledome, losing their first four in their own building before posting a 3-2 overtime victory over Detroit on Oct. 23. Calgary went 1-0-1 against Montreal last season, limiting the Canadiens to two goals in each meeting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN, RDS, CITY (Montreal)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-2-0): Despite the disappointing loss Thursday, Montreal received an encouraging sign in the form of Alex Galchenyuk. The 21-year-old ended his nine-game goal-scoring drought, tallying for the first time since netting the game-winner at Toronto in the season opener. Defenseman Andrei Markov is expected to play in his 858th game for the Canadiens, which would move him past Tom Johnson for 14th place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2-7-1): Jonas Hiller left Wednesday’s shootout loss at Ottawa in the third period with a lower-body injury, prompting Calgary to recall Karri Ramo from Stockton of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 29-year-old Finn went 0-3-0 with a 4.37 goals-against average before being assigned to the Heat after clearing waivers last week. Hiller, whose is listed as day-to-day, is 2-3-0 with a 3.67 GAA.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal C Torrey Mitchell has scored four goals in his last five games after netting just one in his first six contests.

2. Former Flame C Paul Byron made his debut for Montreal on Thursday, recording one hit in 9:46 of ice time.

3. Calgary assigned D Jakub Nakladal to Stockton on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 5, Flames 2