Weise’s hat trick carries Canadiens to 6-2 win

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Montreal Canadiens salvaged a win on their western Canada road trip Friday night thanks to a visit to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Right winger Dale Weise scored three goals and the Canadiens snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the struggling Calgary Flames.

The Canadiens (10-2-0) had won nine straight to start the season before dropping back-to-back games in Vancouver and Edmonton this week before coming to Calgary, where their hosts are 1-5-1 (2-8-1 overall).

More than a sense of accomplishment came a sense of relief for Weise.

“I’ve had so many chances -- empty nets that I’ve missed that I shouldn’t miss,” he said. “Last night (in Edmonton), I had an empty net I missed to make it 4-2 that probably changes the game. I really wanted to come out tonight and contribute.”

Weise completed his hat trick with just over eight minutes remaining, drawing a shower of hats from the sizable gathering Canadiens fans who now call Alberta home.

“I saw (the hats) coming right away. I was a little shocked, but not really,” he said. “The support we get everywhere we play is amazing -- it’s a storied franchise and we have the greatest fans in the world.”

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu, right winger Devante Smith-Pelly and left winger Paul Byron, with a short-handed, breakaway goal early in the third period, also scored for Montreal.

Flames goals were scored by right wingers Jiri Hudler and Josh Jooris.

Rookie goaltender Mike Condon made his third start of the season for Montreal and had 30 saves for his third win.

Montreal goaltender Carey Price, who won the 2015 Hart Trophy winner as the league’s most valuable player, was given Friday off after playing his ninth game of the season the night before in Edmonton.

Condon said he feels lucky to be part of the Canadiens.

“I’ve gotten three great performances from the boys,” he said. “I‘m not sure what my goal support is right now, but it’s probably the highest in the league, so I have to thank them.”

Condon said he did not feel any pressure going into Montreal’s goal after they posted back-to-back losses.

“I try not to think about pressure or external influences. It’s the same preparation every night regardless of what happened the night before. I just focus on the game,” he said.

The Flames did not get a good goaltending performance from Joni Ortio, who was making his second start of the season and faced 31 shots. Regular starter Jonas Hiller sustained a lower-body injury on Wednesday in Calgary’s road loss in Ottawa and is expected to be out at least a week.

Hiller’s injury prompted the recall of Kari Ramo from the American Hockey League on Thursday. Ramo will start Saturday night in Edmonton.

Flames captain Mark Giordano again had to defend his team’s poor effort.

“We’re giving up too much in the slot and scoring chances and it starts with myself, for sure,” he said.

“We’re still in the game there and a couple bad mistakes and the puck’s in the back of our net. We’ve got to stay positive, we’re going through a tough time. It seems like every bad thing that happens, it seems like we’re not finding a way to come out of it.”

Flames head coach Bob Hartley was asked whether the considerable support the Canadiens received in his team’s building bothered him, but he brushed it off.

“I don’t waste time and energy on that,” he said. “Obviously, with any Original Six team that travels across Canada, there’s going to be a lot of fans. They cheered them and they were right about it.”

NOTES: The Canadiens had no injuries to report. Their healthy scratches were RW Alexander Semin, D Greg Pateryn and D Jarred Tinordi. ... Flames injuries include C Lance Bouma (leg), LW Micheal Ferland (lower body) and G Jonas Hiller (lower body). Calgary’s scratches were LW Brandon Bollig and D Ladislav Smid. ... Only the Columbus Blue Jackets (41) had allowed more goals than the Flames (40) before Friday, making goaltending even more important to the team. “It doesn’t change our job one bit,” starting G Joni Ortio told reporters before the game. “It doesn’t matter if we score six goals, you still don’t want to let goals in. It puts a little more emphasis on it if we’re not scoring, but I don’t think it changes my mindset.” ... Friday’s game was the first appearance in Calgary for Canadiens LW Paul Byron since being claimed on waivers from the Flames on Oct. 6. Byron played his first game for Montreal in Edmonton on Thursday after occupying a seat in the press box for the first 10 games.