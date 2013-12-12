Preview: Canadiens at Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to bounce back from their worst beating of the season when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. The Canadiens had a five-game winning streak and 10-game points string halted in a 6-0 drubbing by Los Angeles on Tuesday. “If we can come out and win the next three games this week, the loss would just go unnoticed,” Montreal captain Brian Gionta said. “It’s just about not letting things snowball and getting back on track as soon as possible.”

Philadelphia is also coming off a gruesome defeat, getting mauled 7-2 in Chicago on Wednesday night in the finale of a six-game road trip. The Flyers won two of their first three contests on the 13-day trek but their defense and goaltending unraveled during the current three-game skid, surrendering a staggering 16 goals. “A couple games kind of got away from us. We haven’t been playing our best hockey,” Philadelphia forward Matt Read said. “It’s been a long road trip and I‘m excited to get home.”

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-10-3): The Flyers are planning a video tribute for Montreal center Danny Briere, who spent his previous six seasons with Philadelphia before his contract was bought out last summer. Briere had a pair of 30-goal campaigns with the Flyers, but he’s not expecting a warm and fuzzy welcome from the hometown fans. “I’m expecting both the best and the worst from the fans,“ Briere said. ”I’ve been treated in different ways by the crowd during my career, so I’m ready for pretty much anything.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (13-15-3): One of the constants for Philadelphia this season had been its goaltending, and in particular Steve Mason, who did not surrender more than three goals in his first 20 starts. Mason wobbled in his last two starts, though, giving up four goals in each, and was forced to enter in the third period Wednesday when Ray Emery was dented for six goals by his former team. Mason should be happy to be back at Wells Fargo Center, where he has won his last four starts and surrendered a total of seven goals.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers are 6-for-15 on the power play in the last four games.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price had a seven-start winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat.

3. Philadelphia has won seven of the last 10 matchups, but Montreal prevailed at home 4-1 in October.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Flyers 1