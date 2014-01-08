Preview: Canadiens at Flyers

Last month, the Philadelphia Flyers returned home from a grueling six-game road trip to defeat the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers look to repeat the feat on Wednesday, when they welcome the Canadiens to Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia, which is 9-2-1 since posting a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Dec. 12, capped a 5-1-0 trek as Brayden Schenn scored 1:50 into overtime to complete a 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.

The Flyers will put their nine-game home winning streak on the line against Carey Price, who was named to Canada’s Olympic team on Tuesday. Price turned aside 26 shots - including all 16 in the third period - as Montreal secured a 2-1 victory over Florida on Monday. The Canadiens have collected points in six of their last seven games (4-1-2).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (25-14-5): A hot-button topic in many circles was the inclusion of reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban to Team Canada on Tuesday. Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland labeled the defenseman as a “game-breaker”, while detractors believe the Toronto native’s offensive-minded style could create issues on the back end. Subban has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two games after recording two goals and four assists in the previous two contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (22-17-4): While Price and Subban were elated to be included on Team Canada, Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux admittedly was dismayed after being left off the roster. Giroux, who vented his frustration by scoring a power-play goal on Tuesday, also collected a goal and an assist against the Canadiens last month. Scott Hartnell also tallied against the Devils to extend his career-high point streak to eight games (four goals, five assists).

OVERTIME

1. Montreal has been outscored 35-12 en route to losing nine straight at Philadelphia. The streak began with three losses in the 2010 Eastern Conference final.

2. Veteran D Kimmo Timonen was selected to Finland’s Olympic team on Tuesday, becoming the fifth member of the Flyers to represent his country in Sochi, Russia.

3. Canadiens Ds Andrei Markov and Alexei Emelin were named to Russia’s Olympic team on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Flyers 1