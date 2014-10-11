Preview: Canadiens at Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens have emerged victorious in their initial two games for the first time since 2009 but it’s the manner in which they are winning that has the team upbeat entering Saturday’s matchup at the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canadiens received a last-minute goal from Tomas Plekanec in a season-opening victory at Toronto before surviving an early onslaught to outlast Washington in a shootout 24 hours later. “These are the things that you like to see this early in the season,” Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban said.

Conversely, the Flyers have opened 0-2-0 for the third consecutive season and are trying to avoid a repeat of the franchise-worst 1-7-0 start of a year ago that led to the dismissal of coach Peter Laviolette. “Last year, we were getting completely outfoxed,” forward Wayne Simmonds said. “This year, obviously we’ve had a couple slow starts. But throughout the game, we’re working hard, we’re battling back, we’re doing some good things.” The Flyers have dominated the Canadiens at home, winning their last seven regular-season matchups.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, CITY (Montreal), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (2-0-0): The top storyline for Montreal has been the fast start by Plekanec, who followed up his two-goal performance in the season opener by scoring the tying tally in the third period against the Capitals. Somewhat overlooked, however, has been linemate Alex Galchenyuk, who picked up an assist in each contest and notched a highlight-reel tally in Thursday’s shootout as he looks to bounce back from an injury-filled sophomore season that limited the 2012 No. 3 overall draft pick to 65 games. Galchenyuk has two goals and three assists in five games against Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (0-2-0): The most pressing concern entering the season for Philadelphia was a shaky defensive corps and those fears were realized when offensively challenged New Jersey put up six goals Thursday. Blue-liner Luke Schenn was a minus-5 and Michael Del Zotto a minus-4 as the Flyers were unable to overcome an early three-goal deficit. “I don’t even really know what to say. It’s frustrating, but it comes to a certain point where there’s not even really a point of getting mad,” Schenn said. “You just pick your head up and get back to the drawing board.”

OVERTIME

1. Canadiens G Carey Price split a pair of decisions versus the Flyers last season, allowing a combined three goals.

2. Following the matchup with Montreal, the Flyers face a brutal schedule featuring games against Anaheim, Dallas, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

3. Montreal has lost 13 of its last 16 in Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Flyers 3