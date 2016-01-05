Preview: Canadiens at Flyers

The Montreal Canadiens limped toward the end of 2015 before beginning the new calendar year with a bang in the Winter Classic. The Canadiens look to ride the momentum of that emphatic victory at Gillette Stadium when they visit the sputtering Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Brendan Gallagher made a triumphant return from over a month-long absence due to a hand injury, scoring and setting up a goal in Montreal’s 5-1 win over Original Six-rival Boston on Friday. “It just felt good to be a part of the team again. To get on the ice and battle with the guys, that’s the part you miss,” Gallagher, who has guided the club to a 17-4-2 mark when he has played, told reporters. While Montreal has been unseated by upstart Florida atop the Atlantic Division, Philadelphia’s good feelings following an 8-2-2 run into the Christmas break have since soured after a fruitless three-game road trip through California. The Flyers, who mustered just five goals during the trek, are second-worst in the league in scoring at 2.11 tallies per contest.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (22-15-3): While Montreal was thrilled to see the return of Gallagher, it lost a bit of sandpaper with Dale Weise expected to be sidelined two-to-three weeks by an arm injury. Weise has scored a career-high 11 goals to reside behind only captain Max Pacioretty for the team lead, and the former flustered Philadelphia by scoring twice in a 6-3 win on Nov. 15, 2014. Ben Scrivens, who will receive his second start since being acquired from Edmonton on Dec. 28, is expected to platoon with rookie Mike Condon while the Canadiens await the return of reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price (lower body).

ABOUT THE FLYERS (15-15-7): With Philadelphia struggling to find its offense, coach Dave Hakstol paired captain Claude Giroux with fellow forwards Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds in Monday’s practice. Giroux is optimistic about the grouping after his lone point in the last eight contests was recorded following a goal off the faceoff versus San Jose on Wednesday. “You have two big bodies who can make plays,” Giroux told Philly.com. “Wayne obviously likes to go to the net and get rebounds.”

1. Flyers G Steve Mason has surrendered four goals in each of his last two outings, but is 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average in his career versus the Canadiens.

2. Montreal has won its last three meetings against Philadelphia.

3. The Flyers are beginning a stretch of 11 of their next 12 contests against Eastern Conference representatives.

