Flyers return home for 2-1 win

PHILADELPHIA -- Playing at home for the first time in two weeks energized the Philadelphia Flyers.

Right winger Claude Giroux had a goal and assist and goaltender Steve Mason made 20 saves to help the Flyers edge the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday night.

Left winger Michael Raffl also scored a goal and right winger Jakub Voracek had two assists for Philadelphia (14-15-3). After going 2-3-1 on a six-game road trip, the Flyers returned home for the first time since Nov. 29 and extended their winning streak at the Wells Fargo Center to six games.

“It’s great to come home,” Mason said. “Time changes, different hotels, it was a tough road trip. It’s nice to be home in front of our fans.”

Center Alex Galchenyuk scored with 55.1 seconds left in the game to help the Canadiens avoid a shutout.

The Canadiens (19-11-3) have lost two in a row after a stretch of 9-0-1. They lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Nov. 1-2.

“Disappointing performance, honestly,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said. “I thought especially with the game we played at home, I thought we were going to be on fire and I am disappointed.”

The Flyers hardly looked like a tired team despite playing their third game in four days and second in two nights. They were eager to erase the memory of a 7-2 loss at Chicago on Wednesday night.

“After our performance in Chicago, we got our butts kicked, we did a good job,” Voracek said. “We weren’t thinking about last night. It’s a huge two points after a disappointing loss.”

They took a 1-0 lead with 6:03 left in the first period when Raffl scored off Voracek’s pass from behind the net. Raffl’s shot sailed over goaltender Carey Price’s glove into the top left corner.

“(Giroux) texted me in the afternoon that I was going to play with him, (so I took a) great nap and I came here ready to play,” Raffl said of being on the top line with Giroux and Voracek.

Giroux made it 2-0 midway through the second period, scoring off another pretty setup by Voracek, who broke in with center Brayden Schenn and Giroux on a three-on-two. Schenn fed Voracek on the left side and he sent it across the ice to Giroux, who fired a shot past Price.

Center Brian Gionta put a puck in the net in the third period for Montreal, but his goal was waved off because it was riled he pushed the puck in with his glove.

“We played a really good defensive team the other night in LA and tonight that group put out a pretty good defensive effort,” Price said. “They collapsed well, they protected their goaltender well and I think as a group we just need to find the way.”

NOTES: Canadiens C Daniel Briere returned to Philadelphia for the first time since playing six seasons with the Flyers. His contract was bought out last summer. Briere received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier missed his sixth straight game because of a back injury. ... The Flyers played the first of only four home games in December. ... Flyers G Steve Mason was back as the starter after replacing Ray Emery in a 7-2 loss at Chicago on Wednesday night. ... The Flyers scored the first goal for the fourth straight game. ... Canadiens LW Rene Bourque missed his fifth game in a row because of an upper-body injury.