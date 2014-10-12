Parenteau, Canadiens beat Flyers in shootout

PHILADELPHIA -- Given the chance to win the game, Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau didn’t miss.

The right winger scored the only goal in a shootout and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Centers Alex Galchenyuk and Tomas Plekanec and defenseman Andrei Markov each scored for the Canadiens, who are off to a 3-0 start.

“It’s the best feeling when you go up there. You know you can end the game,” Parenteau said. “The nerves are going and you’re getting a little nervous, but it’s a great feeling and you just have to bear down, stay focused and that’s what I did.”

Right winger Wayne Simmonds scored two goals and left winger Michael Raffl had a goal for the Flyers (0-2-1), who earned a point to avoid their third straight 0-3 start.

“We played a real solid two periods -- team game, penalty kill, power play, five-on-five,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “It was good hockey, real good hockey, competitive. Guys were doing the right things. They’ve got to close out games. You know that’s what it’s all about.”

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price made 29 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout to help the Canadiens snap a seven-game losing streak in Philadelphia. They hadn’t won at Wells Fargo Center since April 2010.

Ray Emery stoned Galchenyuk on a breakaway 90 seconds into overtime, but the Flyers couldn’t score the winning goal during a power play later in the extra time.

“It’s frustrating,” Emery said. “A positive is we got a point against a tough team. But there’s no excuse for games like that, and you just have to learn from it (and) not let it happen again going forward.”

Then Vincent Lecavalier, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Matt Read failed to get the puck past Price in the shootout. After Galchenyuk, David Desharnais and Brendan Gallagher missed for Montreal, Parenteau fired one in to win it.

“That’s not how you want to play every game, but you have that in your bag as a team and you’re never out of it,” Parenteau said. “It’s a good feeling moving forward, for sure.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead 3:39 into the first period when Raffl snapped a 14-game goal drought. Giroux fed Raffl, who went forehand to backhand and lifted a shot over Price’s pad and under his glove.

Just 18 seconds later, Simmonds took an outlet pass from center Brayden Schenn, skated in and snapped a wrist shot from the left circle past Price.

Simmonds scored a power-play goal 55 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0. He banged in a rebound off Lecavalier’s shot that bounced off Price’s chest.

Simmonds has consecutive two-goal games and four goals through the first three. It took him 22 games to get his fourth goal last year, when he scored a career-best 29 goals.

The Canadiens began their rally when Markov’s snap shot sailed through a screen past Emery.

Emery then made an excellent kick save on a wraparound attempt by left winger Rene Bourque to preserve the two-goal lead. Center Lars Eller nearly cut it to 3-2, but his shot banged off the post.

The Canadiens kept pushing and got that second goal after a wild scramble in Philadelphia’s zone. Defenseman Luke Schenn blocked two shots before one bounced off Emery’s glove and right to Plekanec, who flipped it into the top corner.

Galchenyuk redirected Plekanec’s one-timer from the left circle past Emery to tie it at 3-3 with 5:20 left in regulation.

“We approached the third period with a lot of energy,” Canadiens coach Michel Therien said. “We had nothing to lose and just played hard. We asked the guys to keep fighting, and you never know what’s going to happen. This is what they did. They never gave up. A lot of credit to them.”

NOTES: Canadiens D Alexei Emelin didn’t play because of a lower-body injury. ... Montreal’s last 3-0 start was 2005-06. ... No current Canadiens ever played for Philadelphia. ... Only one Flyer, D Mark Streit, ever played for Montreal. ... The Flyers wore their alternate orange-and-black jersey for the first time this season. It’s the jersey they wore for the 2012 Winter Classic. ... Philadelphia’s fourth line of RW Zac Rinaldo, C Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and LW Jason Akeson was the only one that stayed together after two games. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn could return sooner than expected from a lower-body injury. He is scheduled to see a specialist on Monday. ... Little League sensation Mo‘Ne Davis and her Taney Dragons teammates were recognized at the game.