Preview: Canadiens at Hurricanes
#Intel
December 30, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Canadiens at Hurricanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Montreal Canadiens return from the Christmas break to resume their season with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Carolina has the fewest points in the East with 24 and a dismal 5-13-4 record against conference opponents. Montreal began its five-game road trip with a victory at the New York Islanders prior to the holiday break and should be well-rested after five days off.

The Canadiens defeated the Hurricanes 4-1 at Montreal on Dec. 16, riding Alex Galchenyuk’s first career hat trick. Carolina has not defeated the Canadiens in regulation since Feb. 13, 2012, going 2-6-0 while allowing Montreal to score at least three goals in each game. The Canadiens have won five of their last six and are 19-for-19 on the penalty kill in that span.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, Sportsnet East, Fox Sports Carolina

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (22-11-2): Defenseman Bryan Allen has recovered from the flu but will not play Monday. Carey Price started all 10 December games prior to the holiday break and could appear in back-to-back contests this week. Blue-liner Andrei Markov has two goals and four assists on a five-game scoring streak and appeared in his 800th game for the Canadiens last Tuesday.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (10-21-4): Jordan Staal could be ready to make his season debut alongside his brother Eric on Monday after being sidelined the first three months with a leg injury suffered during the preseason. Alexander Semin has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury after he was taken off injured reserve and played on Dec. 21. Jiri Tlusty has missed six contests with an upper-body injury but could return Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina is 1-6-1 against Atlantic Division opponents.

2. Price is 11-5-2 all-time against the Hurricanes with two shutouts and a .929 save percentage.

3. Galchenyuk has four goals and three assists on a four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Hurricanes 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
