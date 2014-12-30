Canadiens remain on roll, defeat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Montreal Canadiens are in a good frame of mind and it’s showing just about every time they head to the ice.

The good vibes are spreading and it’s giving coach Michel Therrien flexibility in his lineup and his line combinations.

But some reliable contributors were notable once again Monday night as the Canadiens received second-period goals from left winger Jiri Sekac and center Lars Eller and that allowed them to pick up where they left off before the holiday break and defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at PNC Arena.

Left winger Max Pacioretty added an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining and the Canadiens had a successful return after a five-day layoff.

“It’s nice to have that confidence that you can win games, but I think we have a lot more that we can improve,” Pacioretty said. “We’re obviously happy, but I don’t think you can use that word satisfied.”

Carolina center Eric Staal scored on a power play 2:59 into the third period. One of the assists went to his brother, center Jordan Staal, who was in his first game of the season.

Montreal goalie Carey Price stopped 28 shots, including 12 in the final period. Price, with a 20-9-1 record, reached the 20-win mark before New Year’s Day.

Goalie Cam Ward of the Hurricanes made 16 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Canadiens at Hurricanes

The Canadiens (23-11-2) have won six of their last seven games, outscoring their opponents 24-9 during in that stretch.

“We want to be on top of our division and I think we belong up there,” Eller said. “At the same time, every night is a battle.”

Therrien said he has the benefit of numerous options when putting together his lineup because players have fallen into good roles and so many players are providing much-needed production.

The Hurricanes made it interesting with a third-period goal, but that wasn’t enough.

“That gave us a lot of energy to finish the game with,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “But we have to score 5-on-5. I know we had some chances.”

Sekac produced an unassisted goal at 6:45 of the second period just 15 seconds after exiting the penalty box. He skated into the middle of the Carolina and defense, and when he wasn’t challenged for the puck he had a chance to launch a clean shot.

It was Sekac’s seventh goal of the season and his fourth this month.

It also was a good omen for the Canadiens because Montreal is 13-0-0 when scoring first this season.

Eller pushed Montreal’s lead to 2-0 with 1:15 remaining in the second period.

Eller’s goal also marked the 21,000st goal in Canadiens history.

With Jordan Staal back from a broken leg suffered in the preseason, the Hurricanes (10-22-4) were looking for a jolt to awaken a slumbering offense. Carolina managed to put 16 shots on goal across the first two periods, but couldn’t crack Price.

Jordan Staal received a scare in the game’s final minute when Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban fell on his leg.

“I think he’s fine,” Peters said. “He’s getting it looked at, but he says he feels good. I think he’s OK.”

Jordan Staal, who played on a line with his brother, was put to use in a variety of ways. He took half of the game’s 50 face-offs, winning 15 of his 25 draws.

“I thought he did a good job managing his minutes,” Peters said.

The Hurricanes also received a boost from the return of left winger Jiri Tlusty, so more offense could be on the way.

“It’s nice to see them back out there, just playing the way they play,” Hurricanes center Riley Nash said.

Eric Staal scored by battling in front of the net, pulling the Hurricanes to within 2-1.

Pacioretty’s goal gives him a team-high 14 goals this season.

NOTES: C Jordan Staal made his season debut for the Hurricanes after suffering a broken leg during a preseason game. His return was slightly earlier than the January projection. ... His brother, C Eric Staal, played in his 800th NHL game, all with the Hurricanes. ... Montreal G Carey Price became the league’s fourth goalie to make his 30th start this season. ... The Canadiens have been in Raleigh for practices since Saturday. ... The Canadiens unveiled a defensive pairing with D Nathan Beaulieu and veteran D Sergei Gonchar. ... D Bryan Allen and D Mike Weaver were healthy scratches for Montreal. ... The Hurricanes sent F Brendan Woods back to Charlotte of the American Hockey League after two games. He made his NHL debut last week. ... Montreal is back in action Tuesday night at Florida. ... The Hurricanes play Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.