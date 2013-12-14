Preview: Canadiens at Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens were among the hottest teams in hockey, winning five straight and putting together a 10-game point streak before they were blanked by Los Angeles on Wednesday. Montreal, which narrowly avoided a second shutout in as many nights at Philadelphia, looks to get back on track when it visits the reeling New York Islanders on Saturday. “It will take a lot of intensity on offense to get ourselves out of this hole,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said.

Montreal’s skid pales in comparison to that of the Islanders, who have dropped 11 of their last 12 contests (1-9-2) and return home following a 1-4-0 road trip that concluded with a 6-3 thrashing in Phoenix on Thursday. “To give up six goals like that and leave our goalie out to dry after making some big saves again is unacceptable,” New York captain John Tavares said. “We’re not going to win too many hockey games if we’re getting back to habits like that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC, RDS (Montreal), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-11-3): Therrien and star defenseman P.K. Subban suggested that Montreal might have been caught up in its own success, leading to the drubbing by the Kings and the lackluster performance against the Flyers. “We have young players on this team that are still learning about what it’s like to be a professional hockey player and to be an elite team,“ Subban said. ”It’s a challenge to make sure that you have that fire and that passion playing every night.” Carey Price, who has lost two straight following a seven-start winning streak, will be back in net Saturday.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (9-19-5): An old hand and a fresh face are expected to be in the lineup as Evgeni Nabokov is back in goal for the first time since suffering a groin injury on Nov. 16 and highly touted prospect Ryan Strome makes his much-anticipated NHL debut. Nabokov allowed at least three goals in seven straight starts before getting hurt but owns a 7-3-0 lifetime record against the Canadiens. Strome, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft, was somewhat of a surprise scratch against Phoenix after being recalled Wednesday from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Montreal is 0-for-13 on the power play in its last five games.

2. Strome led the AHL with 33 points (9 goals, 24 assists) in 23 games at the time of his promotion.

3. Islanders D Brian Strait had a pair of assists Thursday in his first game since Oct. 22.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2