Preview: Canadiens at Islanders

The New York Islanders can enter the holiday break on a five-game winning streak with a victory Tuesday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal is beginning a five-game road trip after winning four of its last five at home and is tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the Atlantic Division lead. The Islanders are 10-1-0 at home since the end of October as they try to keep pace with the Metropolitan Division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal has won three of its last four meetings with the Islanders, including a 1-0 road victory in overtime on Dec. 14, 2013. Jaroslav Halak is expected to make his sixth straight start for New York after winning 15 of his last 17 appearances, while Carey Price should get the nod for the Canadiens. Montreal’s power play is 4-for-44 on the road, which is good news for the Islanders’ league-worst penalty killing.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS, Sportsnet East, MSG Plus 2

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (21-11-2): Max Pacioretty played Saturday and recorded two assists after being hospitalized following an awkward hit into the boards in a game Thursday. Backup goaltender Dustin Tokarski returned to Montreal on Monday after a two-game conditioning stint in the American Hockey League. Alex Galchenyuk has six points on a three-game streak and 24 on the season - seven shy of his career high.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (23-10-0): Captain John Tavares needed stitches to close a cut on his ear after he was hit by a puck in New York’s victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday but will not miss time. Defensemen Travis Hamonic and Johnny Boychuk both returned from injuries Friday and averaged over 20 minutes each in back-to-back contests. Brock Nelson has three points in the last two games and a career-high 27 on the season.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders already have four winning streaks of at least four games after recording just one last season.

2. Price has a .899 save percentage in 13 career appearances against New York, while Halak is 4-0-0 all-time against Montreal, where he spent the first four seasons of his career.

3. The Canadiens and Islanders were great rivals in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, winning a combined 11 division titles and nine conference titles, along with four Stanley Cups each between 1977-1983.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Canadiens 1