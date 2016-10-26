Preview: Canadiens at Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens are making a habit of getting out of the blocks in a hurry, highlighted by their franchise-best nine-game winning streak to start the 2015-16 campaign. This season's Canadiens are nearly as hot as they vie for their fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday when they visit the New York Islanders.
Signed to a one-year deal worth $5.75 million in the offseason, veteran forward Alexander Radulov matched a career high with three points (empty-net goal, two assists) in Monday's 3-1 victory over Philadelphia. Fellow former Nashville star Shea Weber has at least one point in five of his first six games with the Canadiens, who have outscored the Islanders 23-12 en route to winning each of the last six encounters over a two-season span. New York has won two in a row and three of four heading into the finale of its five-game homestand. Captain John Tavares collected two goals and an assist in a 6-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday and had one of each over his last two meetings with Montreal.
TV: 7 p.m. ET, SN1, RDS (Montreal), MSG-Plus (New York)
ABOUT THE CANADIENS (5-0-1): Brendan Gallagher missed 29 games due to a finger injury last season, but sure is making up for lost time to start this campaign with a team-leading four goals. The 24-year-old has scored in back-to-back contests and is riding a three-game point streak into his tilt with the Islanders, against whom he has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 career encounters. Goaltender Al Montoya (NHL second-best 1.30 goals-against average) is looking to build off his 36-save performance in a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 18 when he faces his former team, versus which he is 3-0-0 in his career.
ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-3-0): New York is receiving plenty of offense from its defense, with Johnny Boychuk scoring in back-to-back games and fellow blue-liners Calvin de Haan and Thomas Hickey finding the net versus the Wild. The Islanders, who have seen five of their top six defensemen score a goal, have collected 12 points (six goals, six assists) from their blue-liners this season. Travis Hamonic, who has yet to score a goal, is having as much fun this season with a minus-7 rating.
1. New York rookie LW Anthony Beauvillier, who is from Quebec, notched two assists versus Minnesota and has five points (one goal, four assists) in five NHL games.
2. Weber's plus-10 rating is tops in the NHL and his 26-plus minutes of ice time is in the top 10 of the league heading into Tuesday's action.
3. The Islanders are just 1-for-15 on the power play, but they have thwarted 21-of-22 short-handed situations this season.
PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Canadiens 2