Preview: Canadiens at Islanders

The New York Islanders have reversed course on the direction their season was headed by recording at least a point in five straight games (4-0-1), highlighted by a 3-0-1 mark under the watch of interim coach Doug Weight. New York will look to test the waters on Thursday against the visiting Montreal Canadiens, who have outscored the Islanders by a 28-14 margin en route to winning the last seven encounters.

Captain John Tavares scored in New York's 3-2 setback to Montreal on Oct. 26 and recorded a multi-point performance for the eighth time this season and fifth in seven outings (eight goals, three assists) by setting up two tallies in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Columbus. "From top to bottom, one of our best efforts of the year," Weight said on the heels of his team rediscovering its offense by scoring 26 goals in the last seven contests after mustering just three during a three-game losing skid. Montreal workhorse defenseman Shea Weber has provided a consistent offensive presence this season, notching an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over Calgary for his 11th point (three goals, eight assists) in his last 15 games. Weber sank the Islanders in the first meeting, capping his two-point performance by scoring the go-ahead goal with 2:57 remaining in the third period.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (29-13-7): Alexander Radulov has come on with a flourish in his first season in the NHL since 2011-12, scoring twice on Tuesday to increase his point total to 14 (six goals, eight assists) in his past 15 games. Carey Price once again is trending in the right direction again as the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner made 30 saves on Tuesday and came within two seconds of his 39th career shutout. Price had yielded at least three goals in nine of his previous 11 outings, recording a pedestrian .887 save percentage in the process.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (20-17-9): Veteran Jason Chimera has embraced his team's sense of urgency by scoring five goals in his last seven games after tallying just five times in his previous 39. "We dug ourselves a hole, gotta keep chugging," the 37-year-old said. "In playoff mode right now. No time to rest." Thomas Greiss knows that all too well as the NHL's Second Star of the Week has started 10 of his team's last 11 games, allowing 21 goals - with seven coming in one contest - and posting a 5-2-3 mark with a 2.08 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Nikolay Kulemin has scored three goals and set up two others in his last five games.

2. Montreal is 19-2-2 when Radulov dents the scoresheet this season.

3. Weight told reporters on Wednesday that he's uncertain if LW Anders Lee (illness) will play versus the Canadiens.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Canadiens 2