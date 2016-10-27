Weber's winner pushes Habs over Isles

NEW YORK -- Shea Weber scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:57 remaining in the third period Wednesday night as the Montreal Canadiens remained unbeaten in regulation with a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center.

Weber's shot sailed under the arm of Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss as defenseman Travis Hamonic made a late attempt to block it.

Paul Byron and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens (6-0-1) while goalie Al Montoya recorded 26 saves.

John Tavares and Dennis Seidenberg scored for the Islanders (3-4-0), who completed a 3-2-0 homestand. Greiss made 26 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens took the lead 3:10 into the second, when Byron was perfectly positioned in front of the net when Greiss deflected a shot by Brendan Gallagher.

The Canadiens dominated the period, during which they held a 12-5 advantage in shots, but the Islanders tied it on a rare power play goal with 4:43 remaining.

Montreal defenseman Alexei Emelin tried clearing the puck after Montoya turned away a shot by Nick Leddy, but Islanders left winger Andrew Ladd poked the puck loose and Tavares swooped in and beat Montoya for the unassisted goal -- only the second in 16 power play opportunities this season for New York.

The teams traded goals during in a span of less than three minutes late in the third. The Canadiens went ahead with 8:39 remaining, when a rebound of a shot by Weber bounced in front of the post, where Danault swooped in and fired the puck past Greiss.

The Islanders tied the score again with 5:44 left, when Seidenberg was amongst the players trying to jab at the puck during a scrum in front of the net. Calvin De Haan corralled the puck, went around the back of the net and passed to Seidenberg, whose slap shot sailed through a quartet of players.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched LW Nikolay Kulemin (upper body) and G Jaroslav Halak. It was the second straight presumably healthy scratch for Halak, who may have been held out so he can start Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kulemin was scratched due to injury for the first time since joining the Islanders prior to the 2014-15 season. ... Islanders LW Shane Prince (lower body) skated on Tuesday but remained on injured reserve. He has missed the last five games. ... The Canadiens scratched LW Daniel Carr and D Mikhail Sergachev.