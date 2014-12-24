Canadiens hold off Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Montreal Canadiens began play Tuesday looking as if they’d already embarked upon the NHL’s holiday break. The New York Islanders ended the night looking like the team that needed the break.

The Canadiens survived a first-period flurry by the Islanders and took the lead for good in the second period, when defenseman Andrei Markov and right winger Brendan Gallagher scored less than six minutes apart to spark Montreal’s 3-1 win in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders at a sold-out Nassau Coliseum.

Goalie Carey Price made 37 saves for the Canadiens and kept them close in the first period, when the Islanders outshot Montreal 11-0 over the first 13 minutes.

The Islanders scored on their 11th shot, when Price was caught leaning right as right winger Kyle Okposo fired into the left corner of the net. New York ended the period with a 14-3 advantage in shots.

“I let the players know I was disappointed,” Canadiens coach Michel Therrien said with a wry grin.

Whatever he said between periods worked. Price was perfect after Okposo’s goal and the Canadiens stiffened considerably over the final 40 minutes, during which the Islanders got 24 shots but mounted few serious threats.

“We needed to show a lot more character and compete a lot more,” Therrien said. “But Carey Price gave us a chance to stay in the game. And after that we started skating more, transition was a lot better and we started to play our game.”

Markov, a career-long member of the Canadiens who played in his 800th game Tuesday night, tied the game 6:10 into the second, when he took a pass from defenseman P.J. Subban and fired a slap shot past Islanders goalie Chad Johnson (18 saves).

“It’s always fun to score the goal,” Markov said. “It was kind of special for me. Especially happy that we got the win.”

Gallagher’s goal put the Canadiens ahead with 9:33 left in the period. Johnson initially stopped a shot by defenseman Sergei Gonchar, but Gallagher was there to put in the rebound.

Price made his biggest saves with about six minutes left in the third, when an Islanders flurry in the goalmouth began and ended with Price turning back shots from Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

Montreal center David Desharnais provided an insurance goal when he scored from point-blank range with 1:11 left in the third.

The fifth win in six games for the Canadiens (22-11-2) ensured they’d head into the longest holiday break in the league tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Montreal, which resumes a season-long five-game road trip when it visits the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, is the only NHL team that doesn’t play Saturday or Sunday.

“I think it’s a tough schedule for everybody,” Markov said. “It’s always good to have a little rest, but at the same time, we want to stay in shape and we want to be ready to play the next game.”

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Islanders (23-11-0), who could use a mini-vacation following an eight-game stretch in which they played six games against teams that began Tuesday in the top three in their respective divisions.

The Islanders lost to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 6 and Dec. 11 before beating the Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13), Detroit Red Wings (Dec. 19) and Lightning (Dec. 20).

“I thought we ran out of gas,” Okposo said. “We looked like a tired team tonight. We didn’t have that same jump in the offensive zone that we usually do.”

Despite the loss, the Islanders remained three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division following the Penguins’ 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

New York resumes play Saturday, when the Islanders visit the Buffalo Sabres.

NOTES: The Islanders had four scratches: G Jaroslav Halak, who got what the team called a “maintenance day,” as well as the healthy trio of LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. ... With Halak inactive, the Islanders recalled G Kevin Poulin from Bridgeport of the AHL to back up starter Chad Johnson. ... The Canadiens had three healthy scratches: D Bryan Allen, LW Michael Bournival and D Mike Weaver. ... D Andrei Markov became the 18th player to play at least 800 games for Montreal.